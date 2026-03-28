Is the AI Boom Built on a House of Cards? Jim Rickards Thinks So — And He's Sounding the Alarm

Baltimore, MD, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, the economist and former CIA advisor who has spent five decades at the intersection of Wall Street and Washington, has released a new video presentation making the case that artificial intelligence — the most hyped investment story of this era — may be generating risks that most investors are completely unprepared for.

The newly released presentation cuts through the noise of the AI boom and asks the question few are willing to ask out loud: What happens when the spending stops?

Rickards argues that the staggering wave of capital now flooding into AI infrastructure — data centers, advanced chips, cloud systems, and a tangled web of financing deals — may be building the conditions for a serious and wide-reaching financial reset.

What the Presentation Covers

Drawing on decades of experience advising governments and financial institutions through major market crises, Rickards walks viewers through the mechanics behind today's AI buildout — and why the same forces driving excitement now could become the source of serious trouble ahead. Key topics include:

How the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure may be quietly adding risk to the broader market

The financial ties connecting major tech companies at the center of the AI boom — and why those ties matter

Why some analysts believe the current level of AI spending may be impossible to sustain

How a breakdown in key parts of the AI market could ripple far beyond tech stocks

A Race Built on Competition, Not Economics

One of the central arguments in Rickards' presentation is that the AI buildout is being driven less by sound financial logic and more by fear of being left behind.

Major technology firms have committed enormous sums to data centers, chips, and cloud infrastructure — not necessarily because the returns are clear, but because the competitive pressure to keep up feels overwhelming. Rickards argues this dynamic — spending without certainty of return — has created a web of interconnected financing arrangements and business relationships that could leave the entire sector dangerously exposed if momentum begins to fade.

Why the Fallout May Not Stay Inside Tech

A second major focus of the presentation is contagion — the idea that a crisis inside AI wouldn't stay neatly contained.

Rickards explains how the largest players in artificial intelligence are stitched together through hardware dependencies, infrastructure deals, and financing arrangements. Because of those links, he argues that a loss of confidence in one corner of the AI market could move quickly across a much broader section of the economy.

Lessons From the Last Time the World Changed Overnight

Throughout the session , Rickards anchors his argument in history — specifically, in the pattern that has emerged every time a transformative new technology captured the imagination of investors.

Breakthrough technologies, he explains, have a consistent track record: they attract big promises, heavy spending, and rising expectations that eventually run too far ahead of reality. By returning to periods like the internet boom of the late 1990s, the presentation makes the case that today's AI moment may be following a familiar and troubling arc.

Why Now

Investment in artificial intelligence has surged in recent years, and the pace of spending shows no signs of slowing. As major companies continue to pour billions into the buildout, a growing number of analysts and economists are raising questions about sustainability, return on investment, and how much risk may be accumulating beneath the surface.

Rickards' presentation arrives at a moment when AI has become one of the most closely watched — and hotly debated — areas in global markets.

Who Should Watch

Investors and individuals tracking risk inside the artificial intelligence sector

Anyone interested in technology bubbles and the history of market cycles

Audiences concerned with how concentrated investment trends can destabilize the broader economy





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist with nearly five decades of experience at the highest levels of Wall Street and international finance. Over the course of his career he has advised institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and senior U.S. government officials on financial markets and economic strategy.

He has worked alongside policymakers and financial institutions through some of the most consequential market events of the modern era and has written extensively on global economic trends and monetary systems.

Rickards' research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm dedicated to producing independent market analysis, economic commentary, and educational research designed to help everyday readers better understand the major financial and technology forces shaping the world.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.