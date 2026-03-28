Kymera Therapeutics Presents KT-621 BroADen Data in Late-Breaking Research Session at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Featured presentation highlights positive BroADen Phase 1b atopic dermatitis trial results supporting KT-621’s compelling oral profile

Parallel Phase 2b trials, BROADEN2 in atopic dermatitis and BREADTH in asthma, ongoing with data expected by mid-2027 and late-2027, respectively

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the positive results from the BroADen Phase 1b atopic dermatitis (AD) clinical trial of KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, were featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held March 27-31, 2026, in Denver, CO.

“We’re proud to share our compelling KT-621 Phase 1b results with the dermatology community at AAD. Our goal is to advance the standard of care for patients around the world, and we believe these findings bring us an important step closer to that objective,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “People living with atopic dermatitis and other Type 2 inflammatory diseases are often forced to navigate difficult tradeoffs between efficacy, safety and convenience when choosing treatment. With our novel targeted protein degradation approach, we believe KT-621 has the potential to offer a first-in-class, once-daily oral option and open new possibilities for patients. These early data showing encouraging biological and clinical activity highlight the potential to expand treatment options and improve outcomes for those with chronic immuno-inflammatory conditions.”

“Despite systemic therapy advances in recent years, only a fraction of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis actually go onto these treatments due to access challenges or concerns related to chronic injections or safety,” said Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology and Health System Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai*. “Targeting the Type 2 inflammatory pathway through STAT6 degradation is an exciting mechanism. The early data showing impact on both biomarkers and clinical measures support further development and the potential of this novel oral drug to benefit a larger proportion of atopic dermatitis patients.”

Data shared at AAD from the BroADen Phase 1b single-arm, open-label trial showed consistent impact across multiple pharmacodynamic and clinical measures evaluated in 22 patients with moderate-to-severe AD. After 28 days of once-daily oral dosing, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation across both the 100 and 200 mg dose groups tested, with median reductions of 94% in skin and 98% in blood. KT-621 also showed robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers in blood, including median TARC reduction of 74% in patients with baseline levels comparable to dupilumab studies, up to 73% reduction of Eotaxin-3, up to 56% reduction of IL-31, and up to 14% reduction of IgE. These biological effects translated into encouraging clinical activity with similar results across both dose groups. KT-621 demonstrated an overall mean 63% reduction in EASI, 29% EASI-75 and 19% vIGA-AD of 0 or 1, 49% reduction in BSA, and 40% reduction in peak pruritus NRS, reflecting improvements in both skin lesion severity and burden as well as itch. There was also an overall mean 9-point reduction in POEM, demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in patient-assessed disease severity. KT-621 was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

Parallel KT-621 Phase 2b trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma are ongoing, with data expected by mid-2027 and late-2027, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

AAD 2026 Late-Breaking Presentation Details

Abstract Title : Clinical Activity and Safety of KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 1b Trial Results

: Clinical Activity and Safety of KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 1b Trial Results Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Session 1

Late-Breaking Research: Session 1 Session Type: Oral Presentation

Oral Presentation Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 9:24 AM MT

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 9:24 AM MT Presenter: Mahta Mortezavi, MD, Senior Medical Director, Kymera Therapeutics

Mahta Mortezavi, MD, Senior Medical Director, Kymera Therapeutics Location: Bellco Theatre

A copy of the presentation will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website after the session. Kymera is also hosting a booth (#3551) in the congress exhibit hall.

*Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky is a paid consultant for Kymera Therapeutics

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once-daily oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently being evaluated in parallel Phase 2b clinical trials in atopic dermatitis (BROADEN2) and asthma (BREADTH). By selectively targeting STAT6 for degradation, KT-621 has the potential to provide a novel oral approach for patients living with Type 2 inflammatory diseases, which affect more than 140 million people worldwide.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of our clinical and preclinical pipeline, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 1 trials of KT-621, are not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future or ongoing clinical trials of the same product candidate, uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

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Media Contact:

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