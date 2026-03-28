GDDY Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by GoDaddy Inc. (GoDaddy) (NYSE: GDDY) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired GDDY securities and experienced significant financial losses.

GoDaddy Reports Disappointing Financial Results

On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy reported disappointing fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Addressing the poor results, GoDaddy explained that the company had “introduced a promotional price for .com domains with a 1-year term”, but “the shift in term mix, combined with the promotional price, reduced up front bookings and near-term revenue.” Additionally, GoDaddy provided 2026 guidance, and stated that the company “anticipate[s] a modest impact on reported revenue growth rates for the year in both Core Platform and A&C segments as the promotional price is allocated to all products included in the initial purchase.”

GDDY Stock Drops Over 14%

Following this news, GoDaddy’s stock price fell $13.18 per share, or over 14%.

Investors who purchased GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) investor, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/gddy-godaddy-inc-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gddy&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.