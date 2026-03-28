Premium Global Income Split Corp. Announces Year End Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $3.62 million or $1.32 per Class A share. As at December 31, 2025, net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares were $25.69 million or $6.77 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.75 per Preferred share and $0.96 per Class A share were paid during the year.

The Fund is a mutual fund corporation which invests in a diversified portfolio that includes primarily large capitalization global equity securities (the “Portfolio Universe”). The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds including investment funds managed by the Manager. In addition, the Fund will be exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, in the Manager’s discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the

value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.

The Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund’s Preferred and Class A shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PGIC.PR.A and PGIC respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position as at December 31st 2025 Assets $ 65.61 Liabilities (including Redeemable Preferred Shares) (39.92 ) Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ 25.69 Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31st Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 7.09 Expenses (1.37 ) Operating Profit 5.72 Preferred Share Distributions (2.10 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ 3.62





For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Suite 2110

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1Al

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com



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