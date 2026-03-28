Press Release

Decision of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in the TriZetto re-trial

Paris, France – March 28, 2026 – Atos Group notes that on 27 March 2026 the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued its pre-judgment decision in the litigation between Syntel and Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto.

The Court ordered Syntel to pay 236,9 million dollars (204,1 million euros1) to Cognizant/TriZetto. This amount is composed as follows:

In this decision, the judge confirmed the jury’s findings, delivered on 30 June 2025, of compensatory damages of US $69,977,813. The Court also reduced the previously awarded punitive damages to US $139,955,626 (2x compensatory damages), subject to TriZetto’s acceptance of the reduction (failing which a new trial on punitive damages will be ordered). The Court further awarded US $12,395,484.50 in attorneys’ fees, in addition to the US $14,548,992.98 in attorneys’ fees previously ordered.



The Court also awarded pre-judgment interest on compensatory damages (which will be added to the US $236.9 million) under the New York statutory rate of 9% accruing from January 9, 2018.

The Court has ordered TriZetto to file a letter by 10 April 2026 stating whether it accepts the reduced punitive damages award, and the parties to confer and file a proposed form of judgment by the same date.

This decision marks a new stage in proceedings that originated in 2015 between Syntel and TriZetto, before Atos Group acquired Syntel in 2018. Atos Group will now review the decision in detail and reserves its right to appeal.

Atos Group confirms that this decision does not have a material adverse impact on the assets, business, liquidity or financial condition of the Atos Group.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atos.net

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

1 at the current exchange rate at the end of March.

Attachment