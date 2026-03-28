ThinkCareBelieve: Week 62 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in Week 62 of the Trump Administration’s second term, part of a weekly series published since President Trump took office.

The article can be accessed in full at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/week-62-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) Who publicly thanked President Trump for removing costly DEF Diesel Fuel Regulations?

2) After keeping TSA and other workers without paychecks for a month, why did the Senate pass a DHS funding bill and then leave for a 2-week paid recess in the middle of the night?

3) What Bill has Election Integrity, Voter ID requirements and mandates for maintaining clean voter rolls?

4) What gift did Iran give to President Trump to show good faith negotiations?

5) Who showed up to help keep the Hormuz Strait open?

6) Did the FBI just find another secret stash of documents and to whom did many of them pertain?

7) What new Task Force launched this week and what major issue is it taking on?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review. America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

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