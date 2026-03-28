The Man Who Called the Last Two Crashes Is Warning America Again — And This Time, He's Pointing at AI

Washington, D.C., March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Jim Rickards warned that Lehman Brothers was about to implode, almost nobody believed him. Three weeks later, the bank collapsed and took the global economy with it. When he sounded the alarm on a coming pandemic-driven market crash in January 2020, he was dismissed as an alarmist. Three weeks later, markets suffered the fastest freefall in history.

Now Rickards is sounding the alarm again — and this time, he's targeting the investment world's most beloved story: artificial intelligence.

In a newly released video presentation , the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author makes the case that the AI boom is not the revolution investors think it is. It's a bubble — and one with the potential to cause damage that stretches far beyond Silicon Valley.

He's Been Called Wrong Before. He Hasn't Been.

Rickards is no stranger to being the loudest voice in an empty room. His career has been defined by calls that seemed outrageous at the time and obvious in hindsight.

Over the course of his career, he has advised the Pentagon, the CIA, and senior government officials on financial risk and economic strategy. He worked directly with the Federal Reserve during some of the most dangerous moments in modern financial history. He has written extensively on global monetary systems, currency wars, and the fragility hiding beneath the surface of seemingly stable markets.

His track record hasn't made him popular with the consensus. It has made him essential to the investors who listen.

Why He's Targeting AI — And Why Now

In the new presentation , Rickards turns his attention to the tsunami of capital flooding into AI infrastructure — data centers, advanced chips, cloud systems, and a sprawling web of financing deals that he argues most investors don't fully understand.

His central contention is straightforward and uncomfortable: the AI buildout is being driven not by sound economics, but by fear. Fear of being left behind. Fear of losing market share. Fear of missing what everyone has agreed is the next great technological revolution.

That kind of fear-driven spending, Rickards argues, has a historical pattern — and it doesn't end well.

This Isn't Just a Tech Story

What separates Rickards' warning from typical market skepticism is his argument that the fallout from an AI correction wouldn't stay contained to tech stocks.

The presentation details how the largest players in the AI space are financially stitched together — through hardware dependencies, infrastructure deals, and layers of interconnected financing. A loss of confidence in one part of that system, he warns, could move fast and wide, rippling across industries and sectors that most people would never associate with artificial intelligence.

It's a systemic risk argument. And it's one Rickards has made successfully before.

History Doesn't Repeat — But It Rhymes Loudly

A key thread running through the presentation is historical pattern recognition — something Rickards has built his reputation on.

He draws direct lines between today's AI frenzy and the internet boom of the late 1990s, when breakthrough technology attracted unlimited optimism, reckless spending, and valuations completely untethered from reality. The technology was real. The bubble was also real. Both things were true at once — and investors who ignored the second truth paid dearly for it.

Rickards argues the same dynamic is unfolding today, at a scale that may dwarf what came before.

Who Should Watch

Investors who remember 2001 and 2008 and don't want a repeat

Anyone questioning whether AI valuations reflect reality or euphoria

Readers tracking how major technology investment cycles affect the broader economy





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has decades of experience across global finance, economic strategy, and monetary systems. Throughout his career, he has advised governments, financial institutions, and policymakers on complex financial risks and global economic trends.

He is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers and one of the most sought-after voices in global macroeconomic analysis — known as much for his willingness to challenge consensus thinking as for the accuracy of his predictions when he does.

Rickards' research and ongoing market analysis are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press is dedicated to producing independent, accessible market intelligence — cutting through financial noise to deliver the kind of clear-eyed analysis that everyday investors rarely get from Wall Street.

