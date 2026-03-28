Dubai, UAE, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto crossed $8.47 million in presale capital with stages selling out faster every round, and the wallets entering this project are not retail chasing momentum. They are addresses that move before the crowd, the same way the crypto news just revealed the Trump family moved capital months before the market understood what was happening.

The Bitcoin price is sitting at $69,438 after a 43% crash that shook every portfolio in the market, but the data building underneath that fear tells a story most holders have not processed yet, and Bernstein is calling it the weakest bear case in Bitcoin history.

This article breaks down exactly how the Trump family extracted billions while the market panicked, where the Bitcoin price is heading from here, and why the same insider pattern is now visible inside the Pepeto presale as capital flows in at a pace that only appears when the wallets entering already know what comes next.

Crypto News: Bitcoin Price After the Crash and Trump $1.2B Profits Show Exactly How Insiders Position Before the Turn

The Trump family earned $1.2 billion from World Liberty Financial with 75% going directly to the family according to CoinDesk. Senator Murphy called the oil futures timing mind blowing corruption. The crypto news proves insiders' position before announcements and profit while the crowd debates.

For BTC, the Bitcoin price sits at $69,438 on March 26 after holding the $68,000 to $72,000 range through March (Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin Price). Spot Bitcoin ETFs took in $18.7 billion in Q1, whale wallets grew to a record 2,140 addresses, exchange supply dropped to a six year low, and Strategy controls 762,099 BTC after loading $1.57 billion in one week.

Bernstein called the Bitcoin price bottom confirmed on March 24 and maintained $150,000 for year end with $200,000 at the cycle peak. From $69,438 that is a 2x to 3x over the coming quarters. A solid return for any holder riding the Bitcoin price recovery.

But the crypto news around Trump teaches the same lesson every cycle proves: the 2x on Bitcoin is never where the life changing returns come from. Those come from following where insider capital flows and acting before the crowd arrives. The question is where that capital flows right now.

Where That Capital Flows Right Now ?

The Bitcoin price prediction points toward $200,000 and the recovery is forming, which means the window to position for maximum returns is open and closing fast. The insider pattern the Trump crypto news exposed is not new to the wallets filling this presale. Pepeto is where that capital flows because the exchange gives regular investors the edge that only large firms had until now.

What Is Pepeto ?

Pepeto is a meme coin built on top of a working exchange, currently in presale and approaching a Binance listing. The exchange lets traders swap across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero fees, bridge tokens between all three networks instantly, and rely on AI that catches scam contracts before they reach a wallet. SolidProof audited every contract, the cofounder already took Pepe from nothing to $11 billion, and a senior developer from Binance built the exchange architecture. That combination of meme coin culture and real trading infrastructure has never existed at presale pricing before.

The reason that matters is what happened last time pure meme energy captured the market without any tools at all. Shiba Inu delivered a 49,000,000% gain that hit crypto news headlines around the world in 2021, turning small entries into wealth that changed how people lived, and the investors who waited even one week watched that window close while strangers showed off portfolios worth more than their homes. But SHIB had nothing behind it and lost 93% from its peak once the excitement faded because no product held the price.

That is why analysts tracking the project are expecting a bright future, and also why $8.47 million came in during one of the worst sell offs in recent memory, while the project offers 191% APY staking that grows every position daily while the Binance listing draws closer.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction is heading toward $200,000 and the crypto news confirmed Trump pulled $1.2 billion while $580 million moved before a single post went live. The crash created the exact fear that precedes every bull run, and the gap between insiders and the crowd is where fortunes get built.

The early opportunity of this year is Pepeto, and the addresses filling this presale are not guessing. They are following whale movements, and that is exactly how wealth gets built in crypto. The early Shiba Inu holders who turned small entries into millions understand this better than anyone, and now they are aiming at Pepeto as the second shot. But this time they learned the lesson: they are going in heavier because they know what happens when you hold back on an entry that was right. The window is closing fast, and the Pepeto opportunity vanishes permanently the moment the Binance listing hits.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein targets $150,000 to $200,000 for the bitcoin price while the Trump family earned $1.2 billion by positioning before announcements. The crypto news confirms insiders move first.

Why is Pepeto attracting capital during extreme fear?

Pepeto crossed $8.47 million with a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and a senior Binance developer. The Pepeto official website is where wallets following the insider pattern are entering before the listing closes this window.



