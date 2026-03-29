ALDX Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) resulting from allegations that Aldeyra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aldeyra securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=38697 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 17 2026, Aldeyra filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K, in which it announced its receipt from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding its New Drug Application (“NDA”) of reproxalap. The report stated that the “CRL stated that there is “a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations … that the drug product will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its proposed labeling” and that “the application has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.” The letter also stated that the “inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings” and that the “totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product.””

On this news, Aldeyra’s stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 70.7% to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com