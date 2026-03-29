The AI Boom Looks Like a Revolution. Jim Rickards Says Look Closer.

Baltimore, MD, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To most investors, the artificial intelligence boom is exactly what it appears to be — a once-in-a-generation technological shift attracting capital, talent, and ambition at a historic scale. Jim Rickards isn't so sure.

In a new video presentation released this week, the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author shares what he describes as a growing concern about the financial structure underlying the AI buildout — one that he believes deserves far more scrutiny than it's currently receiving.

His commentary isn't about the technology. It's about the money — and how it's moving.

What Rickards Says He's Seeing

In the presentation , Rickards offers his perspective on what he views as an increasingly complex web of financial relationships forming across the AI sector.

In his assessment, the largest players in the space appear to be deeply interconnected — not just as competitors, but as financial counterparties. Funding flows, infrastructure dependencies, and business arrangements, he observes, may be creating a system where the fortunes of major players are more tightly linked than the market currently appreciates.

Rickards is careful to frame this as his own reading of publicly available trends — but he argues it's a reading that raises serious questions worth asking now, before conditions change.

The Spending Race and What It May Be Masking

A significant portion of the presentation focuses on the pace and nature of AI infrastructure investment — and what Rickards believes may be driving it.

His view is that much of the capital being deployed into data centers, chips, and cloud infrastructure is being driven less by clear return calculations and more by competitive pressure — a dynamic where companies feel compelled to spend simply to stay relevant, regardless of whether the economics fully support it.

Over time, he argues, that kind of momentum-driven investment can create financial arrangements that look sound in a rising market and reveal their fragility when the environment shifts.

A Risk That May Reach Further Than Most Expect

Rickards also shares his concern that any disruption in the AI funding landscape wouldn't necessarily stay confined to the technology sector.

Given how deeply AI infrastructure investment has become woven into broader economic activity — from construction and energy to manufacturing and finance — he believes a shift in momentum could have consequences that extend well beyond tech stocks and touch industries and communities with no direct exposure to artificial intelligence at all.

It's a perspective, he acknowledges, that runs against the grain of current market sentiment. That, he suggests, is precisely why it's worth paying attention to.

Commentary Grounded in Decades of Experience

Throughout the presentation , Rickards draws on his experience advising governments and institutions through some of the most turbulent financial periods of the last half century to provide context for what he's observing today.

He points to earlier moments in financial history when optimism outpaced fundamentals, complex financing arrangements obscured underlying exposure, and the risks that eventually materialized were ones that had been hiding in plain sight all along.

His message is not that history is guaranteed to repeat. It's that the patterns he's seeing today are ones he's seen before — and that they're worth taking seriously.

Who Should Watch

Investors who want a deeper look at the financial dynamics driving the AI sector

Anyone interested in how large-scale investment cycles can create risk beyond their immediate industry

Readers who believe that independent, experienced perspective has value in a noisy market





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised institutions including the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency, and has worked alongside senior policymakers and major financial institutions through some of the most significant market events of the modern era.

His research and market commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press is committed to delivering independent, accessible financial analysis to everyday investors — the kind of clear-eyed perspective that cuts through market noise and focuses on what's actually happening beneath the surface.