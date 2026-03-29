United Steelworkers women from across Canada and the U.S. attend international union conference in Toronto

TORONTO, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 700 United Steelworkers (USW) activists from across Canada and the United States are in Toronto this week to attend the union’s triennial International Women’s Conference.

Under the theme Women of Steel – Education for a New Era, the four-day conference opens tomorrow, March 30, at 10 a.m., at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West.

Attracting grassroots women activists from USW local unions across Canada and the U.S., the conference will include a variety of workshops, meetings and activities aimed at building union members’ abilities to defend the rights and interests of workers, strengthen the labour movement and build global worker solidarity.

Roxanne D. Brown, the USW’s new International President, will deliver the conference’s keynote address Monday morning, in the Sheraton Centre’s Grand Ballroom.

Brown is the first woman and the first Black person to be elected International President of the United Steelworkers, North America’s largest industrial union since its founding in 1942. A union member for 27 years, Brown began her term as USW President on March 1.

On Wednesday, April 1, at 10 a.m., conference delegates will gather for a rally at Nathan Phillips Square titled “Women Are Getting the Job Done!” The rally, featuring remarks from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Roxanne Brown, will celebrate the progress women have made while highlighting the critical work they continue to lead across our union and in our communities.

For further information:



Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, khume@usw.ca

Chelsey Engel, USW Communications, 724-986-8811, cengel@usw.org