Bitcoin Everlight Opens Phase 3 as Stablecoin Adoption Expands Access to Blockchain Participation









Bitcoin Everlight opens Phase 3 presale as stablecoin adoption draws broader retail attention to digital asset participation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network operating alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, has opened Phase 3 of its public presale with BTCL priced at $0.0012 per token. The launch coincides with a period of growing mainstream interest in digital assets, driven partly by the rapid expansion of stablecoin infrastructure across traditional financial platforms.

Broader Adoption Creates New Entry Points

Stablecoins have moved well beyond early crypto adopters. Major payment processors, regional banks, and consumer fintech apps have integrated stablecoin rails over the past 18 months, exposing tens of millions of users to digital asset transactions for the first time. For many of those users, the next question is how to move from holding a pegged asset to participating in something tied to Bitcoin's underlying network.

Bitcoin Everlight is structured to answer that question at a low entry point. Phase 3 participants can activate a Jade Shard with a $100 commitment, gaining access to the project's reward distribution layer without managing wallets, infrastructure, or technical configuration.

How the Model Works

The network operates a Transaction Validation Node system responsible for routing, coordination, and fee distribution. Everlight Shards function as the participation layer connected to that node infrastructure. Each shard links a participant's token position to the BTC-denominated fee pool the nodes generate, with all technical operations handled automatically through the Everlight dashboard.

During the presale period, activated shards earn fixed BTCL rewards immediately upon activation. At mainnet launch, the same shard transitions automatically to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing activity — no migration or additional action required from participants.

Four activation tiers are available. The Jade Shard activates at $100 and earns 6% APY in BTCL during presale. The Azure Shard activates at $500 with up to 12% APY, the Violet Shard at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and the Radiant Shard at $5,000 with up to 25% APY. All tiers carry the same automatic transition to live BTC rewards at mainnet. Deposits are accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT.

Verification and Supply Structure

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL — a structure mirroring Bitcoin's own scarcity model with no inflation mechanism built into the protocol. Phase 3 is currently active with BTCL at $0.0012. The project has raised over $2.0 million across presale phases to date.

Bitcoin Everlight completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof , alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock before the presale opened.

"The momentum around stablecoins has made it easier for everyday people to understand digital asset participation. Bitcoin Everlight takes that a step further — connecting participants to fee revenue generated by actual Bitcoin network activity, starting at a level most people can realistically commit to," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. It coordinates transaction routing and node activity without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms. Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale, currently in Phase 3.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact: Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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