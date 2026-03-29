Medical AI Named First-Ever Recipient of ACC Global Digital Health Award at American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical AI, a company specializing in artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) solutions for cardiovascular disease detection and monitoring, today announced that it has received the inaugural Global Digital Health Award at the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Annual Scientific Session. The award was presented by Dr. Ami Bhatt, Chief Innovation Officer of the ACC, during the conference’s Future Hub Theater session, which highlights breakthrough technologies shaping the future of cardiovascular medicine.

Medical AI was selected for its AI platform that analyzes raw data from standard 12-lead electrocardiograms, enabling clinicians to detect multiple cardiovascular conditions earlier and more accurately, including heart failure, myocardial infarction, and aortic stenosis. The award recognizes organizations outside the United States that are demonstrating measurable real-world impact through digital health innovation, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and connected health technologies that advance cardiovascular care.

“Receiving the first Global Digital Health Award from the American College of Cardiology is a tremendous honor,” said Joon-myoung Kwon, Chief Executive Officer of Medical AI. “Our goal has always been to translate advances in artificial intelligence into practical tools that help clinicians detect cardiovascular disease earlier and manage patients more effectively. This recognition underscores the growing importance of AI-driven diagnostics in improving patient outcomes around the world.”

“ACC is a supporter of emerging technologies that help to further the College’s mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health for all,” Dr. Bhatt said. “Medical AI’s groundbreaking work in AI to improve the cardiovascular field and lives of patients is the impactful solution we aimed to recognize with the Global Digital Health Award. Congratulations to Medical AI for this recognition.”

Medical AI’s technology analyzes raw waveform data from standard 12-lead electrocardiograms to enable earlier detection and monitoring of a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, helping clinicians identify disease earlier in routine care settings. The company’s solutions have demonstrated strong real-world clinical adoption, currently deployed in 250 hospitals and health screening centers worldwide. Following national reimbursement approval in 2023, the technology is now used to evaluate approximately 220,000 patients per month on a reimbursed basis. The company’s technology platform is supported by a growing body of clinical research, including more than 70 publications in SCI-indexed journals, with findings presented in Late-Breaking Research at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Congress. Medical AI has received regulatory approvals in six countries, including CE marking, and is currently pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance, expected later this year.

Dr. Hak Seung Lee, Chief Medical Officer of Medical AI, who accepted the award on behalf of the company, said, “Artificial intelligence has the potential to fundamentally reshape how cardiovascular disease is detected and managed. By extracting deeper insights from standard ECG tests, we can help physicians identify signs of cardiovascular disease earlier and make more informed decisions in everyday clinical settings. We are pleased that ACC has recognized the importance of the work we are doing with this award.”

The American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session is one of the world’s leading gatherings focused on cardiovascular medicine, bringing together cardiologists, researchers, and healthcare innovators from across the globe to share the latest advances in science, technology, and clinical practice.

About Medical AI

Medical AI is a digital health company focused on developing artificial intelligence technologies that support clinicians in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease. The company specializes in AI-enabled electrocardiogram analysis solutions that leverage raw ECG data to enable earlier detection of multiple cardiovascular conditions and support more accurate clinical decision-making at scale across diverse care settings.

The company’s technology platform is supported by a growing body of clinical research, including more than 70 SCI-indexed publications. Medical AI has obtained regulatory approvals in six countries, including CE marking, and is currently pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance, expected in 2026.

Medical AI is headquartered in Seoul. For more information, visit www.medicalai.com.