Dubai, UAE, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto rolled out a major security upgrade on its DeFi exchange this week, and the presale responded by pushing past $8.49 million at a pace that tells you exactly how seriously the largest wallets in crypto are treating this project. But the crypto news around the upgrade only tells half the story. The real signal sits in the presale activity underneath, where wallets connected to major XRP holders are quietly loading positions. These are not small test entries. These are experienced investors who clearly expect massive returns out of this project.

The XRP price prediction and Trump policy shifts this week explain why the broader crypto market is lining up for a move, and why the wallets with the deepest experience in this space are already inside this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Announcement While the XRP Price Prediction and Trump Policy Point to a Breakout

Pepeto shipped its security upgrade during one of the most intense crypto news weeks in recent months. The XRP price prediction carries more potential than the chart currently reflects. XRP trades at $1.32 on March 30 following a drop from $3.65, but Goldman Sachs built a $153.8 million position across four XRP ETFs to become the biggest fund holder, and Standard Chartered placed a $2.80 target for 2026 after reducing the original $8 call according to 24/7 Wall Street. Nick Ruck at LVRG Research sees $4 to $5 as the base outcome, while Chris Macdonald at Motley Fool published a $10 target tied to legal clarity and ETF inflows building a demand base XRP has never operated on.

Trump military pressure on Iran triggered hundreds of millions in forced liquidations, but Bitcoin at $66,496 kept printing higher lows through every escalation while gold and equities did not. The crypto news around Trump contains a signal most readers miss. Increased military spending speeds the timeline toward rate cuts, and rate cuts are the single condition that preceded every crypto bull run on record. That tailwind lifts the XRP price prediction because cheaper capital flows toward altcoins and presale stage entries first.

The XRP price prediction and the crypto news are both pointing higher. But $10 on XRP still represents only a 7x from an $82 billion market cap base, and the addresses that built serious wealth across crypto cycles never achieved it by holding a large cap to a single digit return. They identified early entries before anyone else paid attention, and Pepeto at presale pricing is the strongest version of that opportunity available right now.

Pepeto Security Upgrade Positions It as the Opportunity XRP Whales Are Moving Into

Pepeto is the opportunity behind the numbers, and the exchange underneath explains why capital is arriving at this pace. Traders remain on centralized platforms for three reasons: speed, affordability, and confidence that listed tokens are real. No DeFi project delivered all three together until Pepeto. The exchange runs zero fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana while built in AI audits every token contract for exploit patterns before a single trade can go through. A trader receives centralized exchange performance with full DeFi ownership, wrapped inside one protocol. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened, and the exchange entered final testing ahead of the Binance listing.

The pace of this raise is outrunning the crypto news coverage. Rounds are filling in days rather than weeks, and on-chain data shows entries from wallets linked to major XRP positions arriving with serious money. These are the same addresses that entered XRP before the SEC case settled and turned that position into millions. They do not put capital at this size into a presale unless the math already makes sense to them, and the fact that they keep coming back for bigger positions every round tells you they expect what comes after the Binance listing to be far bigger than what the rest of the market is ready for.

Conclusion

The math tells the story. The XRP price prediction at $10 delivers a 7x that takes months to arrive. Pepeto reaching multiples well beyond that requires one event: the Binance listing the team says is approaching fast.

Every cycle delivers the same outcome: the addresses that tracked large wallet movements before anyone else are the ones sharing the wins afterward, and the ones who delayed bought in at prices those early wallets were already selling.

Rounds close faster each week and the cost rises with every stage that fills. The Pepeto official website is where the investors who recognize that missing Pepeto in 2026 may end up being the most regretted decision of this cycle are taking positions right now,

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

Which is the best crypto to invest in?Pepeto is the best crypto to invest in with $8.49 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, a senior Binance developer, and a listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets the XRP price prediction at $2.80, Goldman Sachs holds $153.8M in XRP ETFs, and analyst targets range from $4 to $10 as legal clarity builds.



