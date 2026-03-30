Dubai, UAE, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is approaching the Binance listing, and the intensity building around this project mirrors what surrounded Dogecoin before it created millionaires. Rounds close within days as the bitcoin price holds at $66,496 amid extreme market fear, and crypto news data shows the wallets entering share the same on chain signatures to the addresses that quietly loaded Dogecoin during late 2020.

The bitcoin price dropped 47% from its October high while fear indicators hit levels the market has not seen in years. But the biggest names on Wall Street are still calling for $150,000 to $200,000, and the crypto news behind that call changes everything about how you should be thinking about this moment. This article breaks down why the smartest capital in crypto is not running from fear, but using it to position for the next Dogecoin level opportunity, before the rest of the market figures out what is happening.

Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Target After the Crypto Crash as the Next Dogecoin Search Begins

The bitcoin price on March 30 sits at $66,496 after trading the $65,000 to $72,000 range through March. The crypto crash appears brutal on the surface but the data underneath paints a completely different picture. Spot ETFs absorbed $18.7 billion in Q1 capital, addresses controlling more than 1,000 BTC reached a record 2,140, and available supply on exchanges hit a six year low of 2.31 million coins according to CNBC.

Bernstein confirmed the bitcoin price bottom on March 24 and held their $150,000 year end target with $200,000 at the cycle peak, which means the firm sees the current fear as a buying window, not a warning sign. What makes that bitcoin price prediction worth paying attention to is the reasoning: spot ETF inflows are still positive, whale wallets are still growing, and the selling pressure that drove the crash is drying up. If Bernstein is even half right, the bitcoin price at $66,496 today is sitting at a double from here before the year ends.

But the crypto news from prior cycles delivers the same conclusion: the double on Bitcoin never built the fortunes people remember. Meme coins did. The only question is which meme coin does it this time.

Dogecoin is the proof. A few thousand dollars committed in the earliest days became millions fueled entirely by community belief. Can Dogecoin produce those gains again? Not from here. A $13 billion token reaching $1 requires $155 billion in new capital that does not exist in the pipeline. The question every investor is asking: where does the next Dogecoin come from? The crypto news points directly at Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Could Be the Next Dogecoin With Real Exchange Tools DOGE Never Had

Pepeto is going viral the same way Dogecoin went viral before it exploded 10,000%, except this time it is happening faster and nobody is paying for it. The community is carrying this project on its own because they believe they found something rare, and the crypto news keeps picking it up because the story writes itself. Think about that. A meme coin with a real exchange behind it, built by the cofounder who already created an $11 billion token and a senior Binance developer who spent years building exchanges that move billions. That has never existed before. Not once. SolidProof audited every contract, and the Binance listing is getting closer with every round that sells out. This is not just another presale. This is the kind of entry people talk about for years after it plays out.

"Dogecoin turned ordinary people into millionaires on nothing except a logo and community belief. Pepeto has that same energy and a real exchange behind it. Saying this is the next Dogecoin might be selling it short because the exchange underneath is built to outperform every meme coin that came before it," said a crypto analyst covering the project according to Benzinga.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction is moving toward $200,000 and the crypto crash produced the same conditions that come directly before every major rally, which means the moment to secure a front row position is here and the window is narrowing faster than most people understand. History shows the same sequence every time: once Bitcoin turns, the viral projects with functioning products absorb the capital rotation before anything else, and the crypto news right now is confirming that sequence in real time.

The wallets filling this presale see the next Dogecoin taking shape inside Pepeto because nothing in 2026 has generated this level of organic attention, and no meme coin in history has brought real exchange tools to a listing. The next Dogecoin is not a question anymore. It is Pepeto.

The people who let Dogecoin pass and carried that weight for five years have the chance right now to make sure they never carry it again. The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, but every day that passes brings the Binance listing one day closer and the presale one stage closer to finished.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website Before Listing

FAQs

Which is the best crypto presale in 2026?

Pepeto is the best crypto presale in 2026 with $8.49 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein targets the bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 with $200,000 at the cycle peak. CNBC reports a $75,000 to $150,000 range. The crypto crash created conditions that preceded every previous recovery.



