Techbob Academy Launches Tech Elite Incubation Program to Standardize AI and STEAM Education Pathways

HONG KONG, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techbob Academy launches the Tech Elite Incubation Program, a new initiative designed to provide a structured and measurable pathway for students to develop skills in AI education and STEAM education. Developed by tech entrepreneur Harry Chai, the program addresses the fragmented nature of current tech training by offering a standardized curriculum that guides students from primary school through university levels.

While foundational tech education is increasingly necessary for future career planning, parents and students often lack clear development paths or measurable learning standards. The Tech Elite Incubation Program replaces isolated STEM classes with a comprehensive approach. It utilizes the STEAM Innovation Assessment Test—a proprietary evaluation system developed with advisory input from the Department of Curriculum and Instruction of The Education University of Hong Kong—to define specific knowledge points and attributes required at various learning stages.

“I believe developing a sustainable mindset or ability to think and innovate is most important in our education on the rise of AI,” said Harry Chai, Founder of Techbob Academy. “It will be the last castle of humans differentiated from AI and keeping us advanced despite numerous powerful applications of AI. Sole technical skill and knowledge on how to use AI are not enough, so our program emphasizes how to help students develop their tech ideas and innovative thinking with the meaningful mastery of technologies at their different learning stages in a well-defined structure.”

Before beginning a STEAM class or tech training module, students receive an individualized learning masterplan. The program encompasses personal coaching, competition preparation, tech company visits, and award nominations. This structure is designed to provide measurable learning outcomes, foster self-esteem, and encourage independent learning skills across different academic levels, ultimately clarifying why and how to invest in early-stage tech education.

The curriculum's design is informed by Chai’s background in architecture, business, and technology. Having founded several startups and an incubation hub since 2015, Chai has integrated design innovation with tech education. To date, his company classes have reached over 300,000 students. He also established the International Youth STEAM Education Competition, which has facilitated practical application for over 20,000 participants. Chai holds an MBA from Columbia University and a Master of Architecture with Distinction from the University of Hong Kong.

Parents and students interested in exploring this structured tech education pathway can schedule an individual consultation via WhatsApp at +852 6218 2306 or find more information by visiting https://www.techbob.com .

About Techbob Academy

Based in Hong Kong, Techbob Academy is an educational institution specializing in STEAM education, AI training, and comprehensive tech education. Founded by Harry Chai, the academy focuses on developing innovative thinking and structured learning pathways for youth. Through its centralized programs and its role in founding the International Youth STEAM Education Competition, Techbob Academy aims to equip students with the necessary skills, self-esteem, and practical experience for future technological careers.

Contact

Kane Chiu

Phone: +852 6218 2306

Email: info@techbob.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51bffc89-a25c-4b86-95a0-515ee45b8722