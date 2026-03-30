ARO Network Raises $5M in Strategic Round to Build "The Agentic Edge"

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARO Network, the pioneer of "The Agentic Edge" built natively for the Agentic AI era, has announced the completion of a $5 million strategic funding round.

The round was co-led by NoLimit Holdings and a strategic, undisclosed leading Asian data center operator. This round underscores strong institutional conviction in ARO’s vision to make AI agents more personalized, privacy-preserving, and accessible to everyone.

Redefining the Edge: Let AI Work for You

The Agentic Era is here, and AI agents are poised to become as fundamental as the web itself. However, the traditional centralized cloud keeps these agents distant, restricted, and corporate-owned.

ARO Network introduces a decentralized and shared network that brings the "Let AI Work for You" vision to life. ARO puts AI agents directly in your home. With your permission, they utilize your real local resources, becoming your personal digital extension.

The strategic backing from a major Asian data center partner will provide ARO with enterprise-level infrastructure across the APAC region, perfectly complementing ARO's rapidly expanding decentralized residential network, which already boasts over 1.18 million active nodes as of March 2026.

Coinciding with the funding news, ARO Network has officially launched Testnet Sprint 2. Following the explosive growth of Sprint 1, this new phase introduces a radically simplified experience designed for the everyday user.

"We are moving beyond the concept of simple cloud infrastructure," said Randy, CEO of ARO Network. "ARO is the Agentic Edge. We are placing autonomous, secure AI directly into the hands of users. Your residence. Your agent. Your rewards. Welcome to ARO."



For more information, visit https://aro.network

About ARO Network

ARO Network is the pioneer of the Agentic Edge, natively built for the autonomous AI era. It is a decentralized, shared network that brings the "Let AI Work for You" vision to life by placing AI agents directly in users' homes. By transforming idle internet and local devices into a secure, user-controlled infrastructure, ARO ensures that personal AI stays private, uncensored, and operates with millisecond latency.

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Media Contact: Aki

aki@aro.network

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