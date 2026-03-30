Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., (“Cogent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CCOI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/cogent-communications-holdings-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

JPMorgan and RBC Capital seized $82 million in Cogent shares in August 2025, which had been pledged as loan collateral by CEO Dave Schaeffer. This action has prompted an investigation into whether the Company’s board of directors grossly mismanaged the firm or breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders regarding the alleged misconduct. The inquiry specifically examines the board’s oversight of executive compensation and pledging practices that led to this significant non-volitional transfer of equity.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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