SENO Announces Paris Expo Debut And CBD Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENO showcases oral thin film innovation at Paris Expo and announces CBD concept films to support European expansion.

Meeting the Demand for Discreet, Compliant Alternatives

SENO, a developer of next generation oral delivery systems, announced its participation in the International Vaping Exhibition in Paris, where it presented its nicotine oral thin film technology to distributors and industry stakeholders across Europe. The exhibition provided a platform to demonstrate how evolving product formats are responding to changing regulatory expectations and consumer behavior in the region.

As European regulations continue to tighten around traditional nicotine delivery methods, alternative formats have gained increased attention. SENO’s oral thin film technology reflects this shift, offering a format designed for portability, discreet use, and controlled dosing. These characteristics align with current market demand for solutions that meet both compliance requirements and user convenience.

The company has expanded its operational focus in Europe in recent years, investing in compliance systems and refining its product framework to align with regional standards. This approach has enabled SENO to establish a structured presence across multiple European markets while maintaining product consistency and regulatory awareness.

A Strategic Showcase at the Paris Exhibition

The International Vaping Exhibition in Paris marked a significant milestone in SENO’s European strategy. The company reported strong engagement from distributors and buyers representing France, Germany, and Italy, reflecting growing interest in alternative nicotine technologies.

Attendees evaluated the company’s oral thin film platform as part of broader efforts to identify compliant and scalable solutions for their respective markets. The exhibition also provided SENO with an opportunity to strengthen relationships with regional partners and assess distribution pathways.

Industry participants noted that oral thin film delivery systems are gaining recognition as a viable addition to the smoke free category. SENO’s presence at the event reinforced its positioning within this emerging segment and highlighted the potential for further adoption across Europe.

Growing Competitive Position in Smoke Free Alternatives

SENO’s continued investment in product development and regulatory alignment has contributed to its expanding role within the smoke free nicotine segment. The company’s oral thin film format emphasizes precision in dosing and consistency in delivery, which are key considerations for both regulators and consumers.

By focusing on standardized delivery mechanisms, SENO aims to support the broader transition toward controlled nicotine alternatives. The company’s technology platform is designed to accommodate regulatory variations across different countries while maintaining product integrity.

Interest from exhibition attendees reflected a broader shift toward discreet and portable solutions. Distributors expressed particular interest in formats that can integrate into existing retail and distribution channels without requiring significant infrastructure changes.

Strategic Diversification Through CBD Concept Films

SENO also announced the debut of its CBD Concept Oral Thin Film during the Paris exhibition, marking its entry into the functional film category. This development represents a strategic diversification beyond nicotine delivery systems and reflects growing interest in alternative applications of thin film technology.

The CBD concept product is designed to explore potential use cases related to relaxation and stress management. Utilizing the company’s proprietary carrier system, the product aims to deliver cannabinoids in a controlled and convenient format.

While still in development, the concept generated interest among industry professionals exploring new delivery systems within the wellness segment. The introduction of the CBD film highlights SENO’s intention to expand its technology platform into adjacent categories where precision and ease of use are valued.

A Future Driven by Innovation

SENO continues to position research and development at the center of its growth strategy. The company indicated that ongoing investment in formulation science and delivery technologies will support its expansion into new markets and product categories.

“Our goal is to push the boundaries of what thin film technology can achieve,” a SENO representative stated. “From nicotine alternatives to functional wellness categories like CBD, we are focused on delivering solutions that align with global regulatory expectations and evolving consumer needs.”

This technology focused approach is intended to support long term scalability while ensuring compliance across diverse regulatory environments. By maintaining a consistent innovation framework, SENO aims to streamline product development and market entry processes globally.

About SENO

SENO is an innovator in oral thin film technology, specializing in the development of smoke free nicotine alternatives and functional delivery systems. The company focuses on research driven product development, regulatory alignment, and scalable manufacturing to support international markets. SENO’s solutions are designed to provide discreet, efficient, and controlled delivery across multiple product categories.





Media Contact:

SENO USA

Jason Zhao, Co-founder

Phone: +1 617 320 1311

Email: seno.serve@outlook.com

Company Profile

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