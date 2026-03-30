Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 30 March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 12 February 2026 and ended on 27 March 2026. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 675,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 9.0513 per share. The total sum used for the repurchase was EUR 6.1 million. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisations given by the Annual General Meeting 29 April 2025 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme.

Following the repurchase, Sanoma Corporation holds a total of 1,098,534 own shares, corresponding to 0.67% of the total number of shares.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.