OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

30 March 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 23 March 2026 to 27 March 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 839,507 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





23 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,812 67,669 27,226 10,791 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 540.50p 540.50p 540.50p 540.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 535.00p 534.89p 535.13p 535.03p







24 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 88,741 64,280 22,928 9,942 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 542.50p 542.50p 542.50p 542.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 536.00p 536.00p 536.00p 536.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 540.31p 540.29p 540.32p 540.32p







25 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p







26 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 94,404 70,194 24,608 10,698 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 533.50p 532.50p 532.00p 532.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.50p 518.50p 518.50p 519.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 526.28p 526.32p 526.29p 526.34p







27 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,494 91,486 31,827 14,407 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 524.00p 524.00p 524.00p 523.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.00p 514.00p 514.00p 514.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 519.18p 519.17p 519.17p 519.18p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 352,294,428 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 352,294,428.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment