Revised start time for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) announces that the start time of the Annual General Meeting 2026 has been revised.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the previously communicated date and venue but will open at 11:00 a.m. CEST instead of 10:30 a.m. CEST.

Registration for the meeting will take place from 9:30 a.m. CEST, in accordance with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

In all other respects, the notice of the Annual General Meeting remains unchanged.

For more information please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46 (0)35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46 (0)35-710 69 83

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1,100 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,577 million in 2025 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.





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