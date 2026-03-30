PRESS RELEASE





Valeo Shareholders' Meeting 2026





March 30, 2026 — Paris, France — Valeo hereby informs its shareholders that its Combined (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders' Meeting will be held at 2:30 pm on May 21, 2026 at MAISON.A Paris Trocadéro, 112 avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris.

During this Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders will be asked, in particular, to approve Valeo's financial statements as well as the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, to allocate the earnings for this financial year and to pay a dividend of 0.44 euro per share entitled to a dividend. If this dividend is approved, the ex-dividend date will be May 26, 2026, with a record date set at May 27, 2026, and the payment date will be May 28, 2026.

The Board of Directors also decided to propose to the shareholders:

The renewal of the terms of office of Gilles Michel, Bruno Bézard and Bpifrance Participations, represented by Alexandre Ossola, as Directors, which will expire at the end of the 2026 Shareholders’ Meeting, for a period of four years. The Board of Directors decided that at the Board meeting to be held immediately after the Shareholders’ Meeting, it will reappoint Gilles Michel as Chairman of the Board, subject to his reappointment as Director. This decision is based on the fact that Gilles Michel’s skills and experience contribute to maintaining a solid, effective and high-performing governance system, whose operational quality has been praised by all of the Directors. In accordance with the provisions of the articles of association relating to the age limit, Gilles Michel will be able to perform his duties as Chairman of the Board until the 2027 Shareholders’ Meeting, which will review the financial statements for the 2026 financial year. In view of these factors, discussions are currently underway regarding the chairmanship of the Board beyond the 2027 Shareholders’ Meeting.

The appointment of Fabienne Lecorvaisier as Director for a period of four years, whose profile is included in the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions.

Furthermore, shareholders will be asked to vote on:

The compensation of Directors and of Executive Corporate Officers for the 2025 financial year (ex post votes);

The compensation policies applicable to Directors and to Executive Corporate Officers for the 2026 financial year (ex ante votes).

Finally, shareholders will be invited to vote on a new authorisation to allocate free shares.

The notice of meeting, which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), will contain the detailed meeting agenda set by the Board of Directors, the proposed resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors as well as the main modalities for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting. This notice of meeting and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions will be available on the website www.valeo.com (Investors and Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting sections) as from April 1, 2026.

The other preparatory documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the aforementioned website, made available or provided to the shareholders under the conditions and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed (live and deferred broadcast) on the Group’s website.

For any information about participating in the Shareholders' Meeting or on how to obtain access to or consult documents in relation to the Shareholders' Meeting, please contact your financial advisor, Valeo’s Investor Relations department, or Société Générale (Service des Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 – France), which has been instructed to act on behalf of Valeo.





About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

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