To Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 March 2026

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Subordinated Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem its EUR 500,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (ISIN DK0030487996) in accordance with the Final Terms.

The notes will be redeemed on the first Optional Redemption Date on 28 April 2026 at the Final Redemption Amount plus accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Morten Lisberg, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 77, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

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