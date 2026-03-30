Syensqo - Participation notifications by BlackRock Inc.

Regulated

Participation notifications by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – March 30, 2026 - 8:45 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total March 23, 2026 3.02% 0.99% 4.01% March 24, 2026 2.95% 1.00% 3.95%

The latest notification, dated March 25, 2026 and received on March 26, 2026, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: BlackRock Inc, a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 24, 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downward

Denominator: 103,921,273

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached





Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Notifications de participation par BlackRock Inc.

Bruxelles, Belgique – 30 mars 2026 - 8:45 CET

Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) a envoyé à Syensqo les notifications de transparence suivantes, indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 23 mars 2026 3.02% 0.99% 4.01% 24 mars 2026 2.95% 1.00% 3.95%

La notification la plus récente, datée du 25 mars 2026 et reçue le 26 mars 2026, contient l’information suivante:

Motif de la notification: Acquisition ou cession de titres avec droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: BlackRock Inc. Une entreprise mère ou une personne détenant le contrôle

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 24 mars 2026

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3% en baisse

Dénominateur : 103 921 273

Information additionnelle: L'obligation de déclaration est née du franchissement au-dessous de 3% des droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc.

de 3% des droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. Personne(s) tenue(s) à la notification: Voir le fichier ci-joint

Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d’améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l’on retrouve dans l’habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d’informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Liens utiles

Participatiemeldingen van BlackRock Inc.

Brussel, België - 30 maart 2026 – 8u45 CET

In overeenstemming met de Belgische wetgeving op de openbaring van belangrijke deelnemingen (wet van 2 mei 2007), heeft BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) de volgende transparantiemeldingen naar Syensqo gestuurd om aan te geven dat de drempel van 3% voor directe stemrechten werd overschreden. Hier vindt u de samenvatting van de bewegingen:

Datum van drempeloverschrijding Directe stemrechten na de transactie Aan stemrechten gelijkgestelde financiële instrumenten na de transactie Totaal 23 maart 2026 3,02% 0,99% 4,01% 24 maart 2026 2.95% 1.00% 3.95%

De notificatie van 25 maart 2026, ontvangen op 26 maart 2026, bevat de volgende informatie:

Reden van de notificatie: Verwerving of vervreemding van stemrechtverlenende effecten of stemrechten.

Notificatie door: BlackRock Inc, een moederonderneming of een controlerende persoon

Datum van drempeloverschrijding: 24 maart 2026

Overschreden drempel van directe stemrechten: 3% neerwaarts

Noemer: 103,921,273

Toegevoegde informatie: de informatieverplichting ontstond doordat stemrechten verbonden aan aandelen voor BlackRock, Inc. onder 3% stegen.

Kennisgeving Plichtige personen: Zie bijgevoegd bestand





Volledig persbericht hier beschikbaar.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74 20

Eva Behaeghe

+32 474 49 23 50

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

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