Harju Elekter Group's audited Annual Report 2025

AS Harju Elekter Group presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2025 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 19 February 2026, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year 2025 was 174.0 million euros, the operating profit was 12.0 million euros and net profit 10.8 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2025 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports).

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

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