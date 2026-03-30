COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2026 - March 30, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|170,000
|577.57
|98,187,710
|March 23, 2026
|14,000
|528.29
|7,396,060
|March 24, 2026
|14,000
|530.37
|7,425,180
|March 25, 2026
|12,000
|531.79
|6,381,480
|March 26, 2026
|10,000
|538.92
|5,389,200
|March 27, 2026
|11,000
|528.20
|5,810,200
|Total accumulated under the program
|231,000
|565.32
|130,589,830
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,384,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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