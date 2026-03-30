COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 12/2026 - March 30, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 170,000 577.57 98,187,710 March 23, 2026 14,000 528.29 7,396,060 March 24, 2026 14,000 530.37 7,425,180 March 25, 2026 12,000 531.79 6,381,480 March 26, 2026 10,000 538.92 5,389,200 March 27, 2026 11,000 528.20 5,810,200 Total accumulated under the program 231,000 565.32 130,589,830

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,384,387 shares,

corresponding to 2.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

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