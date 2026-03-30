Sea Breeze Roofing Marks 15 Years in Business with Hometown Spirit at the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sea Breeze Roofing showed up the same way it has shown up for customers for the past 15 years: local, hardworking, and proud to be part of the community.





There was nothing overly polished about the company’s parade setup, and that was exactly the point. With a work trailer, a blue canopy, bright green shirts and hats, and an oversized leprechaun bringing smiles along the route, Sea Breeze Roofing brought the kind of easygoing, down-to-earth energy that reflects both South Florida and the personality of a true small business.

For Sea Breeze Roofing, getting awarded the best float in the parade was more than an award. It was a chance to celebrate 15 years in business and say thank you to the community that helped make those years possible.

“We’re not a giant company, and we’ve never tried to be,” said Jacin Carreiro , Owner of Sea Breeze Roofing. “We’ve built this business by working hard, treating people right, and standing behind what we do. Being part of the Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a chance to celebrate the community that has supported us for 15 years.”





Over the years, Sea Breeze Roofing has grown through word of mouth, repeat customers, and the trust of local homeowners and businesses who value personal service and honest work. After 15 years, the company says its focus is still the same: show up, do the job right, and treat people like neighbors.

That same spirit came through at the parade. Team members and supporters rode together, laughed together, and took part in one of Delray Beach’s best-known community traditions. Under blue skies and palm trees, the moment felt less like a marketing event and more like what it really was — a local business showing up as part of the community it serves.

“For us, this business has always been about more than roofs,” Jacin added. “It’s about people, families, and community. We’re proud of the work we do, but we’re just as proud to be part of Delray Beach and South Florida.”

As Sea Breeze Roofing marks 15 years in business, the company says its mission remains simple: keep working hard, keep earning trust, and keep giving back to the neighborhoods and people who have supported the business from the start.

About Sea Breeze Roofing

Sea Breeze Roofing is a small South Florida roofing company with 15 years of experience serving local homeowners and businesses. Built on hard work, reliability, and strong community ties, the company takes pride in delivering personal service and staying connected to the community it serves.

Media Contact

Sea Breeze Roofing

2600 High Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

www.seabreezeroof.com

Jacin Carreiro

service@seabreezeroof.com

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