Sports Technology Market Size to Exceed $144.63 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Technology Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Sports Technology Market Size was valued at USD 22.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 144.63 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.45% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of AI, Wearables, and Fan Engagement Technologies to Drive Market Growth Globally

Athletes' performance is significantly improving due to the sports industry's growing usage of AI, data analytics, and IoT technology. The market is expanding as a result of the growing usage of wearable technologies for real-time performance and health monitoring. In addition, the spectator experience is being revolutionized by the growing investment in fan engagement technologies like AR/VR and mobile applications. The sports industry is undergoing a digital change thanks to all of these factors.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

STATSports

Hudl

IBM

SAP SE

Stats Perform

Hawk-Eye Innovations

Second Spectrum

Genius Sports

SportRadar

Whoop

Polar Electro

Fitbit

ChyronHego

PlaySight Interactive

ShotTracker

KINEXON

Garmin

Oracle

Sports Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 22.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 144.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.45% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Baseball, Cricket, Tennis, Rugby, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Soccer)

• By Technology (Devices, Smart Stadium, E sports, Statistics & Analytics)

• By End User (Sports Clubs, Sports Associations, Sports Leagues, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Soccer dominated with 30% share due to its popularity, large fan base, and the significant investments it receives for performance analytics, broadcasting, and fan engagement technology. Basketball is gaining traction with the rising adoption of wearable technology, analytics tools, and fan engagement technology globally.

By Technology

In 2025, Devices dominated with 38% share owing to the popularity of wearables, sensors, and smart equipment for real-time monitoring of performance and prevention of injuries. E-sports is growing rapidly with increasing online viewership, sponsorship investments, and development of digital infrastructure.

By End-User

In 2025, Sports Leagues dominated with 35% share due to the huge investments made in analytics, broadcasting technology, and fan engagement tools. Sports clubs are also catching up with the technology as they are investing more in wearable technology and performance monitoring tools to improve the performance of the players.

Regional Insights:

North America will account for the largest portion of the sport technology market in 2025, which is roughly 40% of total revenue. This growth is propelling as both Canada and the U.S. have relatively high rates of advanced technology adoption. AI, wearable technology, and performance analytics are examples of cutting-edge technology being adopted by sports organizations and professionals.

Asia-Pacific is registering the highest growth rate in the sports technology market. Countries, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia have been investing heavily in sports technology, such as AI, wearables, and smart stadiums. China is rapidly growing in areas such as smart fitness technology, esports, and fan engagement.

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Recent Developments:

October 30, 2024 : Catapult signed a deal with England’s Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby, and Premiership Women’s Rugby, becoming the preferred provider of athlete monitoring technology.

: Catapult signed a deal with England’s Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby, and Premiership Women’s Rugby, becoming the preferred provider of athlete monitoring technology. March 25, 2024: Zebra Technologies sponsored the NFL Health & Safety Summit, showcasing its RFID solutions to enhance player performance, injury prevention, and equipment tracking.

Exclusive Sections of the Sports Technology Market Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE & SMART STADIUM DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand expansion of smart stadiums, connected sports venues, and investments in cloud infrastructure and digital sports ecosystems.

– helps you understand expansion of smart stadiums, connected sports venues, and investments in cloud infrastructure and digital sports ecosystems. HIGH-SPEED CONNECTIVITY & PLATFORM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you analyze the impact of 5G and advanced connectivity on real-time data processing, fan engagement, and sports technology adoption.

– helps you analyze the impact of 5G and advanced connectivity on real-time data processing, fan engagement, and sports technology adoption. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in athlete performance tracking, injury prevention, reduced training downtime, and enhanced team decision-making systems.

– helps you evaluate improvements in athlete performance tracking, injury prevention, reduced training downtime, and enhanced team decision-making systems. COST OPTIMIZATION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess efficiency gains through automation, data-driven insights, and integration of digital technologies across sports organizations.

– helps you assess efficiency gains through automation, data-driven insights, and integration of digital technologies across sports organizations. AI, IoT & WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you uncover advancements in AI-driven analytics, wearable devices, and IoT-based athlete monitoring systems.

– helps you uncover advancements in AI-driven analytics, wearable devices, and IoT-based athlete monitoring systems. IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGIES & FAN ENGAGEMENT TRENDS – helps you identify growth in AR/VR experiences, esports platforms, and innovations in digital broadcasting and interactive fan engagement.

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