WTW makes EMEA insurance leadership and regional structure changes to accelerate AI strategy

LONDON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced structural and strategic changes to the EMEA regional operations of its Insurance Consulting and Technology business. In response to technological disruption and client demand, dedicated EMEA P&C and EMEA Life businesses have been established to enable deeper expertise, more consistent delivery, and to drive innovation at scale and speed, while creating a stronger platform for sustainable growth.

As part of the restructure, Tim Rourke has been appointed EMEA P&C Leader and Michael Klüttgens takes on the role of EMEA Life Leader within the Insurance Consulting and Technology business.

Frank Schepers, Global Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “Strengthening our P&C and Life leadership reflects the scale of demand for integrated, technology-enabled insurance solutions across EMEA. Tim and Michael bring exceptional client insight, deep industry expertise and proven leadership. Together, they will help drive our next phase of growth as we sharpen our focus on the unique needs of our clients and accelerate AI adoption across the insurance value chain.”

Rourke brings over 25 years of industry experience to the role and most recently served as UK Head of P&C Pricing, Product, Claims and Underwriting in the Insurance Consulting and Technology business. In his new role, Rourke will drive growth, deepen collaboration between EMEA offices and connect WTW’s insurance innovation and AI capabilities to the evolving needs of P&C clients across the region.

Klüttgens, previously Divisional Leader for Northern and Central Europe, takes on the EMEA Life Leader role with a strong track record of advising global insurers on M&A and financial reporting. He will focus on strengthening the Insurance Consulting and Technology’s Life consulting proposition, supporting clients with advanced analytics, AI enablement and end-to-end technology solutions.

Tammy Richardson, formerly European Regional Leader for Insurance Consulting and Technology, assumes a broader, critical role in executing the business’s global AI transformation strategy. “We take this opportunity to thank Tammy for successfully leading the region during the last four years and the central role she has played in the evolution and growth of the business. In her new position, Tammy will lead in ensuring AI is successfully embedded across the organisation, as well as overseeing the development and delivery of transformative client technologies and propositions.”

About Insurance Consulting and Technology



WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business is a global leader in P&C, Life, and Health insurance software and advisory services. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we combine deep insurance expertise with leading-edge technology to help insurers navigate complexity and unlock value across pricing, underwriting, reserving, financial and capital modelling, claims, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting.

We’re redefining insurance through innovation and technology. By harnessing Generative and Agentic AI, we’re creating next-generation processes that reduce friction, enhance decision-making, and unlock faster, smarter outcomes for our clients. These capabilities accelerate innovation and enable us to deliver with unmatched precision and scale.

More than 1,000 insurers across six continents - including many of the world’s leading insurance groups - trust our unique combination of advisory insight and advanced software to power their businesses and drive sustainable growth.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Collis: +44 7932 725 267 | andrew@acolliscommunications.com