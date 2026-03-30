Eldorado.gg Unveils Polish Marketplace Platform for local Gamers

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado.gg , an online marketplace for in-game items and gaming services, has launched a Polish-localised version of its platform at Eldorado.gg/pl, targeting users in Poland as part of its international expansion. The rollout introduces Polish support and local payment methods, including BLIK, to improve accessibility and usability for both buyers and sellers. The move aims to strengthen the company’s presence in Central Europe while responding to growing demand for localised digital marketplaces.

“Expanding into Poland allows us to make the platform more relevant and easier to use for local players,” said Augusta Mackevičiūtė of Eldorado.gg, noting that adapting to local preferences is central to the company’s long-term development. “By offering familiar language and payment options, we want to create an experience that feels intuitive and reliable for users in this market.”

Localisation focuses on language and payments

Polish version of Eldorado.gg introduces a fully translated interface designed to simplify navigation for Polish-speaking users. The localisation extends beyond language, incorporating payment solutions commonly used in Poland, including BLIK, which has become one of the country’s most widely adopted online payment methods. By integrating BLIK, the platform aligns with local payment habits and aims to reduce friction in transactions.

Localised approach also includes adjustments to user experience, ensuring that browsing, purchasing, and selling processes reflect familiar patterns for Polish users. This is particularly relevant in marketplaces where trust and ease of use are key factors influencing user engagement.

Expansion strategy targets local relevance

“The launch of the Polish platform forms part of our broader strategy to expand through localisation rather than a uniform global model. By tailoring our marketplace to individual regions, we aim to build stronger connections with local communities of gamers while supporting cross-border interaction,” Mackevičiūtė commented.

Eldorado.gg operates as a marketplace where users can trade in-game items, virtual currencies, and gaming services across multiple titles. As the platform expands into new markets, localisation is positioned as a central component of its growth, enabling it to adapt to different regulatory, cultural, and technological environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/402a8798-4de7-45d6-8c57-e952fffbb0f2