T-RIZE Structures Up to $500 Million Private Credit Digital Bond Programme on Canton Network

LONDON, UK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-RIZE Group (https://www.t-rize.io) today announced its role in structuring a private credit digital bond programme of up to $500 million for Horizon Group through Kairos Litigation Limited, a UK-based bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle established as the issuer for the programme. Horizon Group acts as programme manager. The programme will begin with an initial $50 million tranche launching shortly for eligible investors in the United States and Europe on the Canton Network, with capacity for additional tranches over time.





The announcement highlights T-RIZE's institutional tokenization capability: structuring highly complex underlying exposures into institutionally governed, fixed-yield digital instruments built for professional markets.

For the Kairos programme, T-RIZE has digitally structured a specialized private credit strategy into a market-ready issuance framework built on ring-fenced architecture, disciplined governance, permissioned investor access, and full lifecycle administration. Its role spans tokenization design, digital issuance architecture, governance and control logic, onchain instrument creation, lifecycle management, and reporting architecture required for institutional operation.

The underlying exposure is a highly granular portfolio of UK litigation-finance receivables, a segment of private credit historically outside digital capital markets. T-RIZE has helped bring that exposure into a digital bond format designed for institutional use, combining fixed-yield economics, short-duration deployment, and a clearer structural framework for investor oversight.

The credit architecture combines multiple protection layers. The issuer structure is bankruptcy-remote. Assets and related cash flows are ring-fenced. Risk is segmented through independent validation, and claim-level protection mechanisms. The capital-protection layer is supported by a performance-bond framework with reinsurance support from A-rated international reinsurers. Together, these features strengthen capital protection, improve cash-flow predictability, and support a stronger and transparent risk/reward profile than direct exposure to the underlying assets alone.

T-RIZE is also providing the digital operating layer through which the tokens are minted, and administered on Canton Network. It supports onboarding, eligibility controls, credential management, transfer permissions, token lifecycle management, and governance execution. Critical actions are governed through a control framework incorporating multi-party computation and multi-signature approval logic, reinforcing institutional operating standards, and reducing single-point failure risk.

The framework also includes collateral functionality scheduled for later activation, positioning the instrument over time for broader use across financing, treasury and liquidity workflows as institutional digital market infrastructure matures.

For major financial institutions, the significance extends well beyond a single issuance. It demonstrates that T-RIZE can take complex private credit structures, architect them from the ground up, transform them into digitally native frameworks designed for institutional execution, governance, and scale.

"This programme reflects the level of structuring, control and technical integration required for institutional private credit to operate effectively in digital markets," said Madani Boukalba, Founder and CEO of T-RIZE Group. "T-RIZE helps institutions restructure highly complex, market-agnostic exposures into fixed-yield digital instruments with transparent structural protections and a clear onchain transparency layer across the life of the instrument. That opens access to structured opportunities that have traditionally remained difficult for institutions to reach in standardized form, while allowing them to benefit from attractive risk/reward dislocations with stronger governance, visibility and lifecycle control."

T-RIZE also holds a strong position within Canton Network. It is a Premier Member of the Canton Foundation, an early validator and a builder of production-grade tokenization infrastructure on the network. Canton Network now functions as institutional market infrastructure, with live tokenization, active collateral and repo workflows, and growing participation from major regulated institutions. T-RIZE is engineering the Kairos programme inside that framework so it aligns not only with institutional issuance standards today, but with the next phase of market utility; interoperability, governed execution, and future collateral activation on Canton Network rails.

Ann-Marie Bell, CEO of Kairos Litigation Limited, said: "T-RIZE helped us translate a complex private credit structure into a market-ready institutional digital issuance. Their contribution across structuring, governance design, control architecture, compliance logic, and technical implementation was instrumental in bringing the first tranche to market."

More broadly, the transaction positions T-RIZE as a structuring partner for institutions seeking to bring complex opportunities into a governed digital issuance framework on Canton Network, with the standards of control, transparency, and execution required by professional markets.

About T-RIZE Group

T-RIZE Group is a financial technology company building institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure for digital securities, structured products, and real-world assets. The company structures, tokenizes, issues and administers compliant digital instruments across asset classes including private credit, funds, securities, bonds, commodities, and real estate. T-RIZE Labs, the group's R&D division, advances next-generation tokenization systems, and digital market architecture. T-RIZE's technology stack is engineered to institutional and defense-grade security standards and deployed on Canton Network for interoperability, governed execution, and future collateral activation.

About Kairos and Horizon Group

Kairos Litigation Limited is a UK-based special purpose vehicle established to issue digital loan notes and support the structured financing of eligible underlying receivables within a ring-fenced institutional framework. Horizon Group acts as programme manager and brings more than five years of operating history and a zero-default track record across its lending portfolio, supporting origination, underwriting framework, servicing oversight, and portfolio administration in connection with the programme.

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