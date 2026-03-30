Healthcare Digital Payments Market Report 2026-2030 - North America Leads Now, Asia-Pacific Set to Fast-Track Healthcare Digital Payments

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Payment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare digital payment market is rapidly expanding, with projections showing significant growth from $23.01 billion in 2025 to $28.18 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. Several factors have fueled this upward trend, including the rise of digital healthcare services, an increasing patient preference for cashless transactions, and the ongoing adoption of mobile banking within the sector.

The market is poised to continue its expansion, expecting to reach $62.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.1%. Key drivers for this growth include increased investments in healthcare fintech platforms, higher demand for interoperable payment systems, and an expansion in telemedicine payment solutions.

Technological advancements such as biometric authentication and improvements in payment security technologies are gaining traction, alongside rising consumer expectations for contactless payments. These trends are underpinned by a global shift towards fast, secure, and seamless transactions in clinical settings, pharmacies, and telehealth services. According to UK Finance, contactless payments in the UK jumped by 7% in 2023, illustrating the growing consumer inclination for frictionless payment methods.

Industry leaders are responding by developing innovative solutions like mobile-first payment platforms optimized for smartphones and tablets. In April 2025, Alternative Payments Ltd. (t/a Judopay) introduced a digital payment solution in the UK aimed at simplifying payment processes for healthcare providers. This platform supports major payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless payments, and addresses challenges like fraud prevention and compliance with stringent data regulations.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In May 2023, Fabrick S.p.a. acquired Judopay to bolster its payment orchestration technology, improve merchant processes, and enhance the digital payment experience in the UK healthcare sector.

Prominent companies in this market include American Express Company, Visa Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., and Mastercard Incorporated, among others. Notably, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in upcoming years.

Report Scope

Markets Covered

By Type: Mobile Wallets, POS Systems, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, Cryptocurrencies, and other types. Solutions include APIs, Payment Gateways, and Security Management. Technologies covered range from NFC to Blockchain. End-users comprise hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, insurance companies, and telemedicine services.

Companies Analyzed: Notable entities such as American Express, Visa, PayPal, Mastercard, and numerous others are profiled within the competitive analysis section.

Geographies: Comprehensive analysis includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and North America, among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Healthcare Digital Payment market report include:

American Express Company

Visa Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

HDFC Bank Limited

Fiserv Inc.

Experian Health Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Nets Group A/S

Cotiviti Inc.

Waystar Inc.

Paymentus Holdings Inc.

Zelis Healthcare LLC

Flywire Corporation

Phreesia Inc.

Availity LLC

RevSpring Inc.

Rectangle Health Inc.

AccessOne MedCard Inc.

ClearBalance Healthcare Inc.

PayZen Inc.

PatientPay Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tai1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment