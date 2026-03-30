Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Report 2026: Total Revenues Near USD 300 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $99.55 billion in 2025 to $124.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%. Factors driving this growth include the rise of chronic diseases, increased use of wearable devices, demand for remote patient monitoring, and advancements in medical sensors and healthcare infrastructure.

This momentum continues as the market is expected to reach $298.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.5%. Key growth drivers include AI integration, telehealth expansion, cloud-based platforms, a growing elderly population, and uptake of continuous monitoring devices. Emerging trends are focused on remote patient monitoring, integration of wearable health devices, real-time analytics, predictive healthcare alerts, and telemedicine services.

The adoption of IoT devices is bolstering the IoMT market by enhancing data collection, decision-making, and operational efficiency. This growth is reflected in regulatory data, with Eurostat reporting that 70.9% of EU residents used internet-connected devices in 2024. Such connectivity advances are instrumental in expanding IoMT applications in healthcare.

Leading firms in the IoMT sector are advancing their tech solutions to meet the demand for continuous, real-time monitoring across hospital and home settings. For instance, in October 2023, Dozee introduced the Dozee Pro Ex, a connected monitoring system using wireless sensors for comprehensive patient monitoring. It features an AI-driven warning system for early detection of potential health declines, enhancing patient management compared to conventional bedside monitoring.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the IoMT landscape. In April 2024, Omron Healthcare acquired Luscii Healthtech to broaden its European footprint and advance its remote-patient-monitoring capabilities. Luscii specializes in a customizable remote-monitoring platform for over 150 medical conditions, linking various healthcare services.

Major players in the IoMT market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, and Qualcomm Life Inc. North America holds the largest market share, but Asia-Pacific is poised for the most rapid growth. Affected regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific face tariff challenges, raising costs for imported medical devices but also fostering local innovation and supply chain diversification.

Report Scope

Discover which regions represent the largest and fastest-growing markets for IoMT and how the market integrates with broader economic and demographic trends. The report addresses critical factors affecting market dynamics, such as technological disruption and evolving consumer preferences.

Markets Covered:

By Device Type: Wearable Devices; Stationary Devices; Implantable Devices; Other Devices

By Application: Data Assortment and Analysis; Real-Time Monitoring; Remote Medical Assistance; Tracking and Alerts; Other Applications

By End User: Healthcare Providers; Patients; Government Authorities; Other End Users

Subsegments:

Wearable Devices include Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, Health Monitoring Patches, Wearable ECG Monitors.

Stationary Devices involve Smart Beds, Vital Sign Monitors, Connected Diagnostic Equipment, Telehealth Stations.

Implantable Devices cover Pacemakers, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Neurostimulators, Drug Delivery Systems.

Other Devices consist of Home Health Monitoring Devices, Connected Inhalers, Medication Adherence Devices, Smart Thermometers.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $124.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $298.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualcomm Life Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Oracle Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Becton Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

ResMed Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

DexCom Inc.

Masimo Corporation

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Merative L.P.

Capsule Technologies Inc.

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc.

AliveCor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd8ph6

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