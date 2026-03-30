Companion Animal Health Market Forecast 2026-2033 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Agrolabo, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Elanco, IDEXX Labs and More

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Product, Distribution Channel, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global companion animal health market, initially valued at USD 25.46 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory to soar to USD 56.41 billion by 2033, driven by a robust CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033. Key growth factors include rapid advancements in companion animal health, increased zoonotic disease transfers from pets, regulatory changes, and enhanced R&D and procedural innovations.

Innovation in therapeutics, diagnostics, and care delivery is aligning the companion animal health industry with the complex and valuable nature of human healthcare. Advancements in molecular biology, biologics, and formulation science are enabling targeted therapies, supporting disease management long-term. Regulatory frameworks are adapting, with actions like the FDA's inclusion of Faunamor for minor species in April 2025 highlight the growing acceptance of precision-driven veterinary medicines. The adoption of AI in diagnostics and regenerative medicine is enhancing clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.

Heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases shared by pets and humans is propelling market demand for preventive veterinary interventions. With pets part of everyday lives, associated risks like bacterial infections and vector-borne diseases have emerged as public health concerns. Agencies such as the CDC emphasize preventive care, including vaccinations and parasite control, which now form part of standard pet ownership practices. These practices are prompting year-round prevention efforts, contributing to the frequent need for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and vaccines.

Regulatory frameworks are evolving, pivotal to companion animal health market expansion. By improving product approval processes, international cooperation, and modernizing laws, growth is gaining momentum. The U.S. FDA's CVM, in December 2025, made progress by approving new drugs for conditions like congestive heart failure and antiseptic formulations, demonstrating the regulatory support for significant therapies. Industry groups, including the AVMA, call for updates to regulatory processes to accommodate complexity and innovative paces.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report projects revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing industry trends across segments from 2021 to 2033. It segments the market based on animals, products, distribution channels, end use, and regions.

Animal Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) : Dogs, Equine, Cats, Others

: Dogs, Equine, Cats, Others Product Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) : Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Others

: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Others Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) : Retail, E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies

: Retail, E-commerce, Hospital Pharmacies End Use Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) : Point-of-care/In-house testing, Hospitals & Clinics, Others

: Point-of-care/In-house testing, Hospitals & Clinics, Others Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033) : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Comprehensive Market Analysis : Detailed insights into regional and segmental market dynamics.

: Detailed insights into regional and segmental market dynamics. Competitive Landscape : Insights into key players' market presence.

: Insights into key players' market presence. Future Trends : Identifying trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

: Identifying trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Strategies for uncovering new revenue channels and informing business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $56.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Companion Animal Health market report include:

Agrolabo S.p.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Norbrook

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis Services LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czz9tp

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