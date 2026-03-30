Pet Microchips Market Analysis Report 2026 with Detailed Segmental and Regional Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Microchips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet, Product, Frequency, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet microchips market, valued at USD 444.1 million in 2025, is anticipated to grow to USD 972.1 million by 2033, attaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033. This surge is primarily driven by the increasing concern for pet safety, rising pet expenditures, and the growing trend of pet humanization, along with regulatory standardization in pet identification.

Pet safety practices are evolving globally, emphasizing structured pet population management and traceability to enhance animal welfare and public health. Brazil's SinPatinhas initiative, part of the ProPatinhas program launched in April 2025, underscores this trend. By implementing a lifetime, non-transferable Animal ID with centralized registry microchip information, the program aids in preventing pet loss, reducing abandonment, and ensuring traceability throughout an animal's life.

Coupled with vaccination, castration, and zoonosis-control campaigns, this initiative encourages the normalization of microchips in responsible pet ownership, boosting sustained adoption and market expansion in Brazil. Seasonal increases in pet loss, especially during high-risk summer months, further spotlight the importance of permanent identification to reunify lost pets, as highlighted by PetPlace's Paws for Safety Awareness campaign launched in June 2025.

The escalating pet expenditure in countries like India is another market catalyst, signifying a cultural shift from viewing pets as household animals to emotionally valued family members. This humanization trend leads to increased spending on preventive healthcare, safety solutions, and long-term well-being. As pet owners prioritize health management, traceability, and loss recovery, pet microchipping becomes a cornerstone of responsible pet ownership.

Regulatory interventions increasingly push microchipping adoption, particularly in urban areas where pet management and public safety are pressing concerns. Mandatory identification and licensing frameworks set by municipal authorities are transitioning microchipping from a voluntary measure to a regulatory requisite, broadening the market for pet microchips and associated services.

Pet Microchips Market Segmentation

This report predicts revenue growth at various levels and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The pet microchips market report is segmented by pet, product, frequency, application, distribution channel, and region.

Pet Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Dogs

Cats

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Microchips

Scanners

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

134.2 KHz

125 KHz

128 KHz

Universal/Multifrequency Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pet Identification

Disease Tracking & Vaccination Management

Theft Prevention

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Pet Stores/Retail

E-Commerce

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights for new revenue streams and strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $444.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $972.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

The leading players profiled in this Pet Microchips market report include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Peeva Inc.

Virbac

Trovan Ltd.

Wuxi Fofia Technology Co., Ltd.

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Datamars Animal ID (Datamars)

Microchip Identification Systems

Pet Pulse

Elanco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjxh9k

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