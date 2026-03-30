Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market to Grow by $280 Million During 2026-2030: Key Growth Areas & Competitive Strategies Identified

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market has been experiencing significant growth, expanding from $0.55 billion in 2025 to a projected $0.6 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This growth is fueled by increasing cancer incidence rates, the mounting burden on primary care physicians, and the limitations of early diagnostic tools. Enhanced hospital and clinic infrastructures have also played a role in this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for rapid expansion, with expectations to reach $0.88 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 10.2%. This anticipated growth will largely result from advancements in AI-driven decision tools, integration of genomic data, expansion of digital health platforms, and government screening initiatives. The move towards evidence-based oncology guidelines will also be a significant contributor.

Key trends in the coming years include increasing adoption of clinical decision support tools, emphasis on early cancer detection, rising use of risk calculators by general practitioners, and integration of cancer decision tools into primary care workflows. The surging global incidence of cancer is a principal driver for these tools, providing support for tracking, predicting, and managing cancer cases effectively, thus enhancing early detection and intervention.

AI-powered prognostic systems are being increasingly adopted by major companies to meet personalized oncology care needs. These systems employ deep-learning algorithms to analyze multimodal data, offering improved patient stratification and treatment pathway optimization. For instance, Onc.AI's Serial CTRS tool, which received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2025, uses AI to categorize non-small cell lung cancer patients by mortality risk, thereby assisting oncologists in deciding treatment intensity and follow-up.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In April 2025, RadNet Inc. acquired iCAD Inc. for $103 million in an all-stock transaction. This acquisition aims to enhance AI-powered breast cancer detection capabilities by integrating iCAD's imaging analytics into RadNet's screening platform.

Prominent companies such as McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, and numerous others are key players in the market. North America remains the largest market region, with significant activity in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, among other regions.

The market does, however, face challenges due to tariffs, which have increased costs for imported digital health technologies, impacting adoption rates. These pressures drive local software development and innovation in cost-effective solutions tailored to regional healthcare systems.

Report Scope

Explore the largest and fastest-growing segments in the cancer clinical decision tools market, and understand how it aligns with broader economic and demographic contexts. Delve into technological impacts, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behavior shaping the market's future trajectory.

This report encompasses market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional analyses. Gain insights into the total addressable market, market attractiveness, competitive landscape, market shares, company rankings, and evolving trends and strategies. Historical and forecast market growth patterns are detailed by geography.

Market Characteristics: Define and analyze the market, key products, and differentiation factors.

Define and analyze the market, key products, and differentiation factors. Supply Chain Analysis: Access a comprehensive overview of the value chain, including key suppliers and competitive tiers.

Access a comprehensive overview of the value chain, including key suppliers and competitive tiers. Trends and Strategies: Address market evolution through digital transformation, automation, and AI innovations.

Address market evolution through digital transformation, automation, and AI innovations. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Navigate regulatory frameworks, investment patterns, and industry growth drivers.

Navigate regulatory frameworks, investment patterns, and industry growth drivers. Market Size and Forecasts: Uncover market valuation trends ($b), historical and projected growth rates.

Uncover market valuation trends ($b), historical and projected growth rates. Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Evaluate market size, growth potential, and strategic opportunities.

Evaluate market size, growth potential, and strategic opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitatively assess market potential and competitive positioning.

Quantitatively assess market potential and competitive positioning. Regional Insights: Analyze market dynamics across geographies, including new hubs like Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Analyze market dynamics across geographies, including new hubs like Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Competitive Landscape: Explore company rankings based on performance metrics like innovation and market influence.

Leading Companies: McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Elsevier, etc.

Geographies: Includes detailed analyses of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, among others.

Time Series: Spanning five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Format: Available in Word, PDF, or an interactive report with an Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cancer Clinical Decision Tools market report include:

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Elsevier B.V.

National Decision Support Company

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Flatiron Health Inc.

Tempus Labs Inc.

NantHealth Inc.

Syapse Inc.

Inspirata Inc.

Prognos Health Inc.

Deep 6 AI Inc.

PathAI Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elbnpw

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