Van Lang Global School aims to bridge Vietnam with Asia’s leading education and innovation hubs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Lang University (VLU) - one of Vietnam’s leading private academic institutions, has officially announced the launch of Van Lang Global School (VGS). This innovative, future-oriented model is designed to dismantle the barriers between traditional academia and the global marketplace, integrating international standards with a “sandbox” approach to real-world excellence.

The launch of VGS is not a standalone experiment but the culmination of over three decades of institutional growth at Van Lang University. VLU has spent nearly a decade perfecting its Honors and International Programs across 64 academic disciplines. VGS represents the institutionalization of these successes into a cohesive, globally-standardized ecosystem.

Positioned as a platform for regional collaboration, Ho Chi Minh City-based VGS aims to strengthen academic and industry linkages with partners across the United States, Singapore, China, and the broader Asia-Pacific. The launch marks a strategic shift for the University - from a traditional education provider to a forward-looking learning ecosystem that prepares students to operate across borders, cultures, and industries in an increasingly interconnected world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As Vietnam accelerates its global integration amidst a volatile landscape of economic shifts and the rapid ascent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the nation’s higher education sector faces a definitive challenge: How to prepare learners for a future that is being rewritten in real-time? In this new era, skill priorities have shifted from rote memorization to high-level cognitive agility. Capabilities such as independent thinking, systems analysis, and the ability to thrive in multicultural environments are no longer competitive advantages - they are the new prerequisites for survival.

VGS addresses this need through three core principles: “International by Curriculum”, “Sandbox Spirit” and “Industry by Design” Academic programs are benchmarked against international standards, with more than 70% of courses delivered in English and aligned with globally recognized competency frameworks, including Singapore’s SkillsFuture framework.

At VGS, learning is interdisciplinary and practice-oriented, enabling students to develop systems thinking, critical thinking, creativity, and cross-cultural collaboration. A defining feature is its co-creation model, where corporations, experts, and institutions actively shape the learning experience. Through the Global Industry Council, senior executives and industry practitioners contribute to curriculum design, teaching, and mentorship, ensuring graduates are equipped with capabilities relevant to regional and global markets.

The School is supported by a network of more than 300 partners, including multinational corporations, leading enterprises, top-ranked universities, and innovation centers. This ecosystem provides opportunities for internships, applied research, and cross-border talent mobility, particularly between Vietnam, Singapore, and China. With a student body that includes more than 6,000 international students, the University continues to expand its global footprint and cross-border academic engagement.

Beyond academic and professional training, VGS emphasizes holistic development by nurturing personal identity, ethical values, and resilience. Its “sandbox” learning environment encourages students to experiment, iterate, and learn from real-world challenges - fostering adaptability and lifelong learning.

At the heart of VGS is the Global Impact & Innovation Center - an interdisciplinary hub where learning goes beyond the classroom and into real-world problem-solving. Designed as a dynamic “sandbox” environment, the Center empowers students to actively create solutions to pressing global challenges.

Dr. Luong Thi Phuong Nhi, Vice President of Van Lang University and Principal of Van Lang Global School, shared: “We are entering an era in which change is the only constant. In such a context, higher education must evolve beyond the transmission of knowledge to become a space where learners build the capabilities and confidence to navigate complexity. Van Lang Global School was founded with the aspiration to cultivate an environment where students do not simply learn to know, but learn to adapt, to grow, and to create value in a rapidly changing world, while remaining grounded in their identity and inner strength.”

Mr. Tran Si Chuong, economist, strategic advisor, former advisor to the U.S. Congress, and member of the Global Industry Council, said: “The core value of learning today lies in the ability to think - asking the right questions and seeing from multiple perspectives. Universities, therefore, can no longer be one-way knowledge transmitters; they must become environments that cultivate independent thinking and self-directed learning.”

Ms. Ton Nu Thi Ninh, veteran education diplomat of Vietnam, added: “Vietnamese people are the key. Vietnamese youth must learn not only to know, but to understand - understand themselves, their country, and the world. With understanding comes the ability to act and to make a difference. That is one of the keys for Vietnam to truly ‘take off’.”

Singapore represents one of Asia’s most dynamic and globally connected education markets, offering strong alignment with VGS’s international model. The Singapore Higher Education Market, worth USD 0.26 billion in 2024, is forecasted to achieve USD 0.71 billion by 2033 (1). This market is mostly driven by continuous government support, ongoing advancements in technology, and increasing consumer demand for flexible and quality learning options.

Under the institutional banners of “Vietnam Forward” and “Future Ready”, VGS stands as a strategic bridge between the local talent pool and the global innovation economy. It is a commitment to creating an environment where every student is empowered to realize their full potential and contribute to a prosperous, digitally-empowered future.

About Van Lang University

Van Lang University is one of the leading universities in Vietnam, ranked #251 in Asia and #392 globally for academic reputation. The University is a pioneer in developing an education model that integrates academic excellence with real-world practice, with a strong focus on holistic development, innovative thinking, and global adaptability. Guided by the vision of “Vietnam Forward” and “Future Ready,” Van Lang continuously creates a learning environment where each student is empowered to explore, grow, and realize their full potential.

For more information, please visit the official website or follow our fanpage for updates:

Website: https://vgs.edu.vn/en

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/vgs.vanlangglobalschool

Media contact: my.lnt@vlu.edu.vn



Source:

(1) https://deepmarketinsights.com/vista/insights/higher-education-market/singapore