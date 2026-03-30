BEIJING, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.5 million to repurchase 759,056 ordinary shares on March 27. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB540 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Surpasses RMB540 Million in Share Repurchases in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
Recommended Reading
-
March 27, 2026 07:00 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
-
March 26, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More