BOSS Zhipin Surpasses RMB540 Million in Share Repurchases in 2026

 | Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.5 million to repurchase 759,056 ordinary shares on March 27. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB540 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

 

            











        

            

            
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