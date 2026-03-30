BOSS Zhipin Surpasses RMB540 Million in Share Repurchases in 2026

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.5 million to repurchase 759,056 ordinary shares on March 27. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB540 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.