Oncology Devices: Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2026 - Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Oncura, GE Healthcare Lead the $210 Billion Industry; Expected to Reach $397 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oncology devices market has witnessed significant expansion and is projected to burgeon further, reaching a market size of $210.15 billion in 2026 from $177.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Factors driving this growth include the increasing global cancer incidence rates, expansion of hospital oncology departments, and the growing demand for early diagnosis technologies. The presence of advanced imaging systems and heightened awareness of cancer screening programs also contribute extensively.

Looking ahead, the market size is poised to hit $397.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. This forecasted expansion is attributed to a rise in the adoption of personalized cancer treatment devices, substantial investments in oncology infrastructure, and the expansion of outpatient cancer treatment facilities. The growing use of AI-driven diagnostic tools and an increasing focus on precision oncology solutions underline the burgeoning market trends. Advances in cancer diagnostic devices and image-guided oncology therapies are gaining traction, along with minimally invasive treatment tools and precision radiation therapy equipment.

Critical to this market's growth is the surging demand for chemotherapy, driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer worldwide. Chemotherapy's increasing necessity has enhanced the role of oncology devices, which ensure safer and more precise drug delivery, thereby improving treatment efficacy. Notably, the U.S. is projected to report 2.04 million new cancer cases by 2025, according to the National Cancer Institute, highlighting the imperative for effective cancer treatment solutions.

Innovation within this market is fervently pursued by key players, focusing on developing precision-oriented treatments to optimize patient safety and clinical workflow efficiency. For instance, in April 2025, ZEISS achieved FDA clearance for its INTRABEAM 700 system. This next-gen intraoperative radiotherapy platform provides targeted radiation delivery for neuro-oncology and breast cancer treatments, emphasizing precision and surgical workflow integration.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping market dynamics; in March 2024, Halma PLC acquired Rovers Medical Devices B.V. to bolster its presence in women's health and cancer diagnostics. This acquisition underscores the ongoing consolidation within the market, aiming to enhance technological capabilities and market reach.

North America stood as the largest market region in 2025, followed by Asia-Pacific. However, tariffs pose a significant challenge by inflating the costs of oncology equipment imports, thus affecting hospitals and cancer centers globally. Despite this, they are spurring domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient cancer care technologies.

Report Scope

The report comprehensively addresses vital questions about where the largest and fastest-growing markets for oncology devices are, the market's relationship with the economy, demographic influences, and intersecting markets. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences that will influence future market dynamics.

Including sections on market characteristics, growth opportunities, segmentation, and both regional and country breakdowns, the report provides detailed insights from market size to competitive landscapes. It includes a projected analysis of the market's historical and forecast growth, offering strategies for adapting to market evolution and emerging trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Coverage and Scope:

Markets by Device Type: Brachytherapy Devices and Endoscopic Devices.

Therapy Type: Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Radiation Therapy.

End Users: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, and other stakeholders.

Key players include renowned companies such as Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH, Oncura Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, and Varian Medical Systems Inc., among others. The report's extensive geographic reach covers key markets across Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $210.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $397.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oncology Devices market report include:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH

Oncura Inc.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Elekta AB

Theragenics Corporation

Accuray Incorporated

Roche Diagnostics

IBA Group

Biogenex Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

IBA AG

ViewRay Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Brainlab

PerkinElmer

RaySearch Laboratories

Mevion Medical Systems

Vision RT

IsoRay

RefleXion Medical

Alpha Tau Medical

Nanobiotix

Mirada Medical Ltd.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x59v5r

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