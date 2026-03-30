CaoCao Inc. Releases 2025 Results: Achieves First Positive Adjusted Profit in Q4, Embarking on Profitable High-Growth Trajectory

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 27, CaoCao Mobility (stock code: 02643.HK) released its 2025 annual results announcement. During the reporting period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB20.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 37.7%. Gross margin rose by 1.3 percentage points to 9.4%, and net cash generated from operating activities increased by 60.3% year-on-year, indicating a notable enhancement in cash generation capability. The Company achieved positive adjusted net profit for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a milestone breakthrough as it embarks on a path of profitable growth.

The transformation to Robotaxi has been fully accelerated. Leveraging its three-in-one development strategy of “smart purpose-built vehicles + intelligent driving technology + intelligent operations”, the Company has become one of the few global technology mobility platforms with full Robotaxi capabilities. As of the date of the announcement, CaoCao Mobility had deployed more than 100 Robotaxis.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Company intends to gradually expand to more Chinese cities to achieve large-scale Robotaxi operations, while planning to deploy Robotaxis in international markets and explore Robotaxi business development in Hong Kong. It will apply its proven platform operations, intelligent dispatching and asset management capabilities matured in the Chinese market to the global market, and rapidly replicate its model in suitable markets with the support of Geely Holding Group’s global network.

Going forward, CaoCao Mobility will continue to work closely with Geely Holding Group to accelerate the development of fully custom-built Robotaxi vehicles, which are scheduled to debut this year. The Company plans to deploy a total of 100,000 such vehicles by 2030 and launch commercial operations globally.

Company: Caocao Inc.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

Country & City: HangZhou China

Website: http://caocao.com.cn