Van Lang Global School launched: Advancing globally aligned, industry-integrated education

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Lang University, one of Vietnam’s largest private universities, announced the official launch of Van Lang Global School (VGS), a future-oriented education model integrating international academic standards with practice-driven learning.

Positioned as a platform for regional collaboration, Ho Chi Minh City-based VGS aims to strengthen academic and industry linkages with partners across the United States, Singapore, China, and the broader Asia-Pacific. The launch marks a strategic shift for the University—from a traditional education provider to a forward-looking learning ecosystem that prepares students to operate across borders, cultures, and industries in an increasingly interconnected world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As Asia accelerates digital transformation and innovation, demand is growing for talent equipped with global competencies, applied skills, and cross-cultural fluency. VGS addresses this need through three core principles: “International by Curriculum”, “Sandbox Spirit” and “Industry by Design”. Academic programs are benchmarked against international standards, with more than 70% of courses delivered in English and aligned with globally recognized competency frameworks, including Singapore’s SkillsFuture framework.

At VGS, learning is interdisciplinary and practice-oriented, enabling students to develop systems thinking, critical thinking, creativity, and cross-cultural collaboration. A defining feature is its co-creation model, where corporations, experts, and institutions actively shape the learning experience. Through the Global Industry Council, senior executives and industry practitioners contribute to curriculum design, teaching, and mentorship, ensuring graduates are equipped with capabilities relevant to regional and global markets.

The School is supported by a network of more than 300 partners, including multinational corporations, leading enterprises, top-ranked universities, and innovation centers. This ecosystem provides opportunities for internships, applied research, and cross-border talent mobility, particularly between Vietnam, Singapore, and China. With a student body that includes more than 6,000 international students, the University continues to expand its global footprint and cross-border academic engagement.

Beyond academic and professional training, VGS emphasizes holistic development by nurturing personal identity, ethical values, and resilience. Its “sandbox” learning environment encourages students to experiment, iterate, and learn from real-world challenges - fostering adaptability and lifelong learning.

At the heart of VGS is the Global Impact & Innovation Center - an interdisciplinary hub where learning goes beyond the classroom and into real-world problem-solving. Designed as a dynamic “sandbox” environment, the Center empowers students to actively create solutions to pressing global challenges.

Here, students collaborate across disciplines, bringing together diverse perspectives to tackle complex issues. They work on real business cases provided by industry partners, gaining hands-on experience while addressing current market needs. The Center also serves as a launchpad for entrepreneurship, where students can incubate startup ideas, test business models, and refine their innovations in a supportive ecosystem.

In addition, learners participate in high-standard competitions and challenge-based programs aligned with international benchmarks, sharpening their skills in innovation, critical thinking, and execution.

Dr. Luong Thi Phuong Nhi, Vice President of Van Lang University and Principal of Van Lang Global School, shared: “We are entering an era in which change is the only constant. In such a context, higher education must evolve beyond the transmission of knowledge to become a space where learners build the capabilities and confidence to navigate complexity. Van Lang Global School was founded with the aspiration to cultivate an environment where students do not simply learn to know, but learn to adapt, to grow, and to create value in a rapidly changing world, while remaining grounded in their identity and inner strength.”

Mr. Tran Si Chuong, economist, strategic advisor, former advisor to the U.S. Congress, and member of the Global Industry Council, said: “The core value of education does not lie in collecting information or accumulating knowledge, but in the ability to think - knowing how to ask questions, see from multiple perspectives, and adapt to change. Universities, therefore, can no longer be one-way knowledge transmitters; they must become environments that cultivate independent thinking and self-directed learning. As societal needs evolve, universities must become more open, flexible, and practice-oriented - not only to train individuals for employment, but to shape people who can understand, adapt, lead their own lives, and remain valuable in any context.”

Ms. Ton Nu Thi Ninh, veteran education diplomat of Vietnam, added: “Vietnamese people are the key. Vietnamese youth must learn not only to know, but to understand - understand themselves, their country, and the world. With understanding comes the ability to act and to make a difference. That is one of the keys for Vietnam to truly ‘take off’.”

With its integration of global standards and strong industry engagement, Van Lang Global School is expected to serve as a strategic bridge between Vietnam and key education and innovation hubs across Asia. The initiative reinforces regional cooperation in higher education and talent development, while contributing to the growth of a new generation of globally capable professionals prepared to lead and create value across borders.

About Van Lang University

Van Lang University is one of the leading universities in Vietnam, ranked #251 in Asia and #392 globally for academic reputation. The University is a pioneer in developing an education model that integrates academic excellence with real-world practice, with a strong focus on holistic development, innovative thinking, and global adaptability. Guided by the vision of “Vietnam Forward” and “Future Ready,” Van Lang continuously creates a learning environment where each student is empowered to explore, grow, and realize their full potential.

For more information, please visit the official website or follow our fanpage for updates:

Website: https://vgs.edu.vn/en

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/vgs.vanlangglobalschool

Media contact: my.lnt@vlu.edu.vn

