The 22nd International Congress on Luobing Theory Held in Shijiazhuang, Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 28 local time, the 22nd International Congress on Luobing Theory was held in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Under the theme of "Inheritance, Openness, Innovation, and Integration," the congress brought together leading experts, scholars, and industry elites from both China and abroad to share the latest research achievements in the innovative application of Luobing theory. In-depth discussions were held on the role of Luobing theory in the prevention and treatment of major diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

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At the opening ceremony, "The Compendium of Luobing Theory," compiled by Wu Yiling, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and his research team, was officially unveiled. The book integrates cutting-edge research achievements and clinical insights in Luobing theory in recent years, representing another landmark work in the modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. The compendium is divided into four volumes: Luobing Theory, Clinical Application of Luobing Theory, Medicinals and Formulas for Collaterals, and Health Preservation through Collateral Regulation. It aims to promote the academic achievements of contemporary TCM research on Luobing theory, expand its clinical application value, and ensure that research advancements in the treatment of major diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory conditions reach a wider range of patients.

During the keynote report session of the main forum, Wu Yiling, and Jia Zhenhua, a professor at the Hebei Academy of Innovative Medicine for Luobing Theory, delivered academic reports titled "Systematic Construction and Innovative Transformation of Traditional Chinese Medicine Luobing Theory" and "Systematic Research on Zang-Fu Collateral Disease - Treating Pulmonary Collateral Diseases to Guide the Prevention and Treatment of Respiratory Conditions," respectively. Their presentations explored the important role of collateral-dredging medications in the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and other conditions.

The congress also featured multiple sub-forums, including those on coronary heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, urological conditions, and cancer. Participating experts and scholars engaged in in-depth discussions on how Luobing theory can serve public health across these various fields.

As an integral part of the academic theoretical system of traditional Chinese medicine, Luobing theory has gained global attention and recognition in recent years. The Overseas Forum of the 22nd International Congress on Luobing Theory will be held in Singapore in the autumn of 2026.