Oncology Biomarkers Market Trends and Investment Opportunities Report 2026-2030: Global, Regional and Country-Level Outlook

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biomarkers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and opportunities crucial for thriving in this industry.

The oncology biomarkers market is witnessing significant growth. Projected to expand from $17.3 billion in 2025 to $19.73 billion in 2026, the market is set to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This surge is due to the expansion of cancer screening programs, advancements in molecular biology research, increased availability of biomarker testing platforms, and a rise in oncology clinical trials. Additionally, collaborations between research institutions and hospitals are fueling this growth.

Looking forward, the oncology biomarkers market is expected to reach $33.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.3%. This continued growth is driven by the increasing demand for personalized oncology therapies, AI-driven biomarker discoveries, investments in cancer genomics, the adoption of liquid biopsy technologies, and the focus on early cancer detection. Key trends include the adoption of precision oncology diagnostics, genetic and protein biomarkers, integration of bioinformatics, companion diagnostics development, and personalized cancer treatment.

The rising incidence of cancer is a major growth driver for the oncology biomarker market. The World Health Organization has projected over 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, underscoring the need for advanced diagnostics. Oncological biomarkers are instrumental in identifying cancer types by analyzing genes and proteins.

Leading companies in the oncology diagnostics field are developing advanced biomarker-based assays to enhance cancer detection and monitor minimal residual disease (MRD). For instance, Tempus launched its MRD test portfolio, featuring tumor-naive and tumor-informed assays. These innovations provide clinicians with actionable insights for patient management.

In May 2023, Freenome acquired Oncimmune Ltd., enhancing its cancer screening capabilities by adding more clinical and commercial resources to its multi-omics platform.

Prominent players in the market include F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others. North America led the market in 2025, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others also playing significant roles.

Report Scope:

1) Biomarker Type: Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Others

2) Cancer Type: Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, Melanoma, Leukemia, Ovarian, Liver, Other

3) Application: Diagnostics, R&D, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Other

4) End-User: Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Laboratories

Subsegments:

Proteins: Tumor-Specific Antigens, CTCs, Enzymatic Biomarkers

Genetics: DNA Mutations, Gene Expression, SNPs

Others: Metabolomics, Epigenetics, MicroRNA

Companies Featured: F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and a comprehensive list of industry leaders.

Geographical Coverage: Analyses specific for regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Data and Methodology: Includes five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast, with market share and expenditure ratios offering a detailed competitive landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oncology Biomarkers market report include:

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Becton Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Exact Sciences Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Biocartis Group NV

Agendia Inc.

Epigenomics AG

OncoDNA SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqm91y

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