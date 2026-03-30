Esophageal Cancer Market to Grow from $1.65 Billion in 2026 to $2.37 Billion by 2030: Pfizer, Roche, Merck & Co. Dominate

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global esophageal cancer market is poised for substantial growth, evolving from $1.51 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.65 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth trend is driven by factors such as increased consumption of tobacco and alcohol, the prevalence of late-stage diagnoses, chemotherapy reliance, expanding hospital oncology facilities, and an aging population. Forecasts indicate the market will reach $2.37 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. This surge is attributable to advancements in precision oncology, the development of immunotherapies, early screening programs, enhanced imaging technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized cancer care.

Emerging market trends include the rising adoption of targeted cancer therapies, combination treatment methodologies, advancements in managing advanced-stage cancer, growth in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and a heightened focus on early detection and diagnosis. The increase in esophageal cancer incidence is a key driver for the market, necessitating a greater demand for diagnostic procedures like endoscopy and imaging tests. The American Cancer Society highlighted 16,120 new deaths from esophageal cancer in 2023, with a slight increase projected for 2024. This rising incidence is set to further propel market growth.

Leading companies in the esophageal cancer market are dedicating efforts to product innovation, particularly in precision medicine, which offers personalized cancer management strategies. In March 2023, Previse launched Esopredict, a precision medicine solution that assists in effectively managing esophageal cancer risk through accurate five-year risk predictions based on Barrett's esophagus cells. Such innovations address crucial unmet medical needs, empowering healthcare providers to identify and manage patients at elevated risk of developing esophageal cancer.

Furthering these efforts, ProPhase Labs, Inc. acquired rights for the BE-Smart Esophageal Pre-Cancer Diagnostic Screening Test from Stella Diagnostics, Inc. This acquisition aims to support early interventions, potentially saving lives through preemptive treatments, such as ablation procedures. The global esophageal cancer market sees substantial participation from major companies, including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and others, who are pioneering advances in this field.

In 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region within the esophageal cancer market, with Asia Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. The regions encompassed in the market analysis span Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. However, tariffs are impeding market growth by inflating costs for imported oncology drugs and diagnostic systems, impacting treatment budgets for hospitals and specialty centers in developed areas. This situation nevertheless fosters regional pharmaceutical manufacturing by encouraging domestic production of oncology drugs.

Report Scope

The report provides answers to critical questions about the market's largest and fastest-growing segments, its relation to the wider economy, and the forces shaping its future, including technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

This comprehensive report covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness scores, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategic trends. It profiles historical and forecasted market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section explores key products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis offers a complete overview of the value chain and competitor analysis.

Updated trends and strategies examine emerging technologies and suggest pathways for competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section reviews essential regulatory frameworks and investment trends.

Market size section provides historic growth data and future forecasts, considering technological and geopolitical factors.

The TAM analysis offers strategic insights and identifies growth opportunities based on market potential.

Market segmentations and regional breakdowns offer detailed analyses of market sub-segments and geographic growth trends.

The competitive landscape chapter outlines market shares and competitive nature, highlighting recent key financial deals.

A scoring matrix evaluates leading companies based on multiple parameters, including market share and innovation.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Esophageal Squamous-Cell Carcinoma; Esophageal Adenocarcinoma; Other Types

2) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Other Treatment Types

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Routes

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy

5) By End Users: Hospitals; Homecare; Specialty Centers; Other End Users

Geographies and Regions Covered: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain. Regional coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data & Time Series: Encompasses five years of historic data and ten years of forecasts. Includes analysis of market size ratios, growth trends, GDP, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Esophageal Cancer market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Co Ltd.

Seagen Inc.

Exelixis Inc.

BeiGene Ltd.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd.

Incyte Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hs0fia

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