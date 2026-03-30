Artificial Intelligence in Oncology: Assessment of Market Opportunities by Region and Market, 2026-2030 - North America Leads but Asia-Pacific is Emerging Fast

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, providing global market size statistics, regional shares, and detailed competitor and market segment data. It presents an in-depth perspective on current and future industry scenarios, highlighting opportunities for growth and innovation.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. The market is expected to increase from $2.35 billion in 2025 to $3.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. This surge can be attributed to a rise in global cancer incidence rates, burgeoning oncology research initiatives, increased adoption of digital pathology, and the rising utilization of data-driven cancer diagnostics. Key drivers also include investments in cutting-edge oncology infrastructure.

Projections indicate that the AI in oncology market will further expand to $10.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.5%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of precision oncology solutions, demand for personalized cancer therapies, and the expansion of AI use in clinical oncology trials. Additional factors include the integration of genomics with AI platforms and increased investments in oncology-focused AI startups. The period is marked by growing integration of AI in drug discovery and development, advancement in predictive oncology analytics, and a focus on precision oncology applications.

The rising incidence of cancer cases continues to propel the AI in oncology market. AI integration in oncology aims to make cancer care more precise, personalized, and efficient. Data from the American Cancer Society in 2023 revealed an increase in new cancer cases from 1.8 million to 1.9 million, emphasizing a growing demand for AI solutions in cancer management.

Leading companies in the AI oncology sector are focusing on innovative software solutions, notably cloud-based platforms, to enhance service delivery and efficiency. In March 2023, Illumina Inc. launched Connected Insights, a cloud-based platform designed to simplify the interpretation of various assay types, facilitating the use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and expediting clinical reporting.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market landscape. In May 2024, South Korea's Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies for $193 million, aiming to solidify its presence in the U.S. cancer diagnostics sector. This acquisition enhances Lunit's AI-powered solutions for early cancer detection, combining expertise to improve patient care.

The competitive landscape features key players such as Azra AI, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE HealthCare, and Nvidia Corporation, among others. As of 2025, North America held the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Market Scope: Includes components like software solutions, hardware, and services across various treatment types and applications for different cancer types and end-users.

Analyze the competitive landscape with companies like Azra AI, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and others across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more.

Utilize historical and forecast data to understand market dynamics, offering flexible delivery formats like Word, PDF, or an Interactive Report combined with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market report include:

Azra AI

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

GE HealthCare

NVIDIA Corporation

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

ConcertAI Inc.

PathAI Inc.

Median Technologies SA

Kheiron Medical Technologies Ltd.

Tempus Labs Inc.

Paige AI Inc.

Prognos Health Inc.

Enlitic

Inspirata Inc.

Proscia Inc.

Deep 6 AI Inc.

Intel Corporation

Zebra Medical Vision

Ibex Medical Analytics

Nanox Imaging Ltd.

Berg LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdcteh

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