AI in Oncology for Analytical Solutions Market to Triple in Size During 2026-2030 Registering 34.2% CAGR - IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA Corp., and Siemens Healthineers Dominate the $1.93 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Oncology for Analytical Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in oncology for analytical solutions market has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with its size increasing significantly. Projected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.2%, and reaching $6.26 billion by 2030, the expansion can be linked to advancements in AI applications within the oncology field. Key factors fueling this growth include the enhancement of AI algorithms tailored for oncology, the integration of genomic data, and the increased collaboration between healthcare and AI solution providers.

Driving this burgeoning market is the global rise in cancer incidence, which necessitates advanced analytical solutions to improve cancer care. AI technologies enable earlier diagnosis and personalized treatment plans, potentially leading to improved outcomes. The National Cancer Institute anticipates nearly 2 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2024, and global data suggests that new cases could surge to 29.9 million by 2040. This escalating prevalence underscores the critical role of AI in managing and treating cancer.

Today, key players in the market are focused on advancing AI technologies and developing new platforms to facilitate cancer research. For instance, the Central Ohio Transit Authority has introduced Vista, a real-world data platform that aims to standardize cancer data management by integrating multiple databases. This innovation is expected to enhance data quality and support extensive oncology research applications.

Another notable development is ConcertAI, which has recently acquired CancerLinQ to form a robust network for oncology research, offering enhanced data tools and AI-driven clinical trial acceleration. Prominent companies in the market include IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and DeepMind Health, among others.

Regional market dynamics indicate that North America led the AI in oncology solutions market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Countries such as the U.S., China, and India are fostering significant market activity. Nonetheless, tariffs affecting imported software and platforms have increased costs, prompting a shift towards local software development and innovation in analytics services.

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Stay ahead of competitors with forecasts and key market trends.

Comprehend customer profiles through end-user analysis.

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Markets Covered: Components include Data Licensing Services, Software Solutions, and Analytics and Other Services. Cancer types cover Breast, Lung, Prostate, and others. Applications comprise Diagnostic and Screening, Prognostic and Risk Stratification, among others.

Companies Mentioned: Top players include IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and many more.

Geographical Scope: Extensive coverage extends across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others, with detailed country analysis for locations like Australia, Brazil, China, and more.

This report ensures you are equipped with the strategic insights necessary to navigate and capitalize on the lucrative AI in oncology market landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this AI in Oncology for Analytical Solutions market report include:

IBM Watson Health

NVIDIA Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Tempus

DeepMind Health

Paige.AI

PathAI

Aidoc

Nucleai

OWKIN

SOPHiA Genetics

Imagen Technologies

Atomwise

Enlitic

Inspirata

3Scan

Zebra Medical Vision

Ibex Medical Analytics

Vuno Inc.

Proscia

Google Health

Huiying Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2eqzut

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