Cancer Cachexia Market Outlook Report 2026-2030: Personalized Treatments and Digital Tools Elevate Cancer Cachexia Care; Total Revenue to Grow by $600 Million

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides critical insights, including market size statistics, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities, essential for stakeholders aiming to navigate the complex dynamics of the cancer cachexia industry.





The cancer cachexia market has shown robust growth recently, expanding from $2.6 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.75 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. This progression is driven by factors such as increased late-stage cancer diagnoses, enhanced management awareness, and the early adoption of anabolic agents. Looking ahead, the market forecasts indicate growth to $3.35 billion by 2030, with an expected CAGR of 5.1%. Factors like personalized treatment demand, advancements in research, outpatient service expansion, and digital monitoring adoption contribute to this development.

Substantial market trends include increased use of combination drug regimens, muscle preservation therapies, nutritional supplementation strategies, and advancements in anti-inflammatory treatments. Enhanced cachexia progression monitoring is also pivotal. Rising global cancer rates act as a catalyst for market expansion, spurred by lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and an aging population. Technological advancements and improved diagnostic techniques result in more frequent cachexia diagnoses, allowing for earlier intervention and treatment.

Prominent companies in the sector are focusing on developing targeted therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, to improve patient outcomes by mitigating muscle and weight loss associated with cachexia. In September 2024, Pfizer Inc. reported significant positive results from a Phase 2 study of Ponsegromab, which targets GDF-15, demonstrating increased body weight and muscle mass, leading to plans for registration-enabling studies in 2025. Similarly, LG Chem Ltd.'s acquisition of AVEO Oncology in January 2023 marks strategic diversification in cancer treatment offerings.

Dominating the market are industry leaders such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Sanofi SA. In 2025, North America was identified as the largest regional market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth. The assessment covers vital regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North and South America, and others, with specific attention on major countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil.

Report Scope

Discover the largest, fastest, and most rapidly evolving sectors within the cancer cachexia market. Understand the market's connection to global economic trends and other sectors. Key forces discussed include technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences.

Market Characteristics: Defines the market, highlighting key products, differentiators, and innovation trends.

Defines the market, highlighting key products, differentiators, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a thorough value chain examination, including material and supplier analysis, along with competitor listing at each chain level.

Offers a thorough value chain examination, including material and supplier analysis, along with competitor listing at each chain level. Trends and Strategies: Reviews emerging tech trends like AI, digital transformation, and sustainability, suggesting tactical approaches for companies.

Reviews emerging tech trends like AI, digital transformation, and sustainability, suggesting tactical approaches for companies. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting growth and innovation.

Overview of regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting growth and innovation. Market Size: Historical and forecasted market size with insights into influencing technological and geopolitical factors.

Historical and forecasted market size with insights into influencing technological and geopolitical factors. Geographic Insights: Analysis of regional market dynamics and supply chain shifts with expanded coverage including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Analysis of regional market dynamics and supply chain shifts with expanded coverage including Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Competitive Landscape: Outlines market competition, financial deals, and leading companies with a multi-parameter company scoring matrix.

Coverage

Analyze the market by therapeutics, mechanisms of action, and distribution channels covering subsegments in progestogens, corticosteroids, combination therapies, and other therapeutics. Key companies like Pfizer, Merck, and AstraZeneca are profiled, alongside markets including the USA, Germany, and China. The report features historical and forecast data from key regions worldwide, utilizing a wealth of data for comprehensive market analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cancer Cachexia market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi SA

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis International AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Endo International plc

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Lupin Limited

Mallinckrodt plc

Akorn Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris

XBiotech Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyp7ao

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