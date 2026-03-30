Trends and Opportunities in the Chemotherapy-At-Home Services Market, 2026-2030: Total Revenue to Grow by $1 Billion, Led by CVS Health, Optum, and Fresenius Kabi

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, detailing industry size, trends, and opportunities. The report provides tactical insights into current and future scenarios, supporting stakeholder strategies for navigating the evolving landscape.

The chemotherapy-at-home services market is experiencing rapid growth, with an anticipated increase from $1.94 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This expansion is supported by the development of outpatient cancer treatment programs, heightened demand for patient-centric care, and increased healthcare cost pressures. Additionally, advancements in oncology drug formulations and the availability of portable infusion pumps have contributed to this upswing.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to further grow to $3.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Key drivers include enhanced investment in home healthcare services, the adoption of digital oncology monitoring tools, and the expansion of targeted cancer therapies. The movement towards decentralized care delivery is also bolstered by improved reimbursement support for home chemotherapy. Emerging trends point towards increasing use of home-based oncology care models, portable infusion technologies, and integrated remote patient monitoring.

The increase in cancer prevalence is a significant factor fueling the market's expansion. With the rise in cancer cases, driven by factors like aging populations, lifestyle adjustments, and genetic predispositions, the demand for chemotherapy-at-home services is amplifying. These services allow patients to receive treatment comfortably at home, thereby enhancing their quality of life and reducing hospital visits.

Healthcare expenditure is another crucial growth catalyst. As innovations in medical technology drive up costs, there is increased support for cost-effective, patient-centered care models. Investment in home oncology services is encouraged by growing healthcare spending. For instance, in 2023, U.S. healthcare expenditure rose by 7.5%, reaching $4.9 trillion. This trend underpins the burgeoning market, as more resources are allocated towards safe oncology treatments in home settings.

Major industry players are shifting towards technology-driven home-based oncology programs to enhance treatment accessibility and patient comfort, subsequently easing the burden on hospital infrastructures. Initiatives like those launched by Reimagine Care in partnership with MedStar Health exemplify this trend, offering comprehensive home cancer care through remote monitoring and virtual support.

The competitive landscape features prominent companies such as CVS Health Corporation, Optum Inc., Fresenius Kabi, and Medtronic plc, among others. These entities are actively contributing to the market with innovative solutions and services.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. The global report covers regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and more.

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Markets Covered:

By Product: Chemotherapy Drugs; Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

By Administration: Oral; Intravenous

By Application: Breast Cancer; Blood Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Colorectal Cancer

Subsegments:

By Chemotherapy Drugs: Oral; Injectable; Targeted Therapy; Regimen Combinations

By Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps: Portable; Home; Electronic; Ambulatory

Companies Mentioned: CVS Health Corporation, Optum Inc, Fresenius Kabi, Medtronic plc, Amgen, Penn Medicine, among others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size to GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Chemotherapy At Home Services market report include:

CVS Health Corporation

Optum Inc

Fresenius Kabi

Medtronic plc

Amgen

Penn Medicine

Advocate Health Care

Medibank Private Limited

Option Care Health Inc.

Amedisys Inc.

Lincare Holdings Inc.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA)

BioScrip Inc.

Shanghai MicroPort Lifesciences Co. Ltd.

Accredo Health Group Inc.

LloydsPharmacy Clinical Homecare

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Portea Medical

Amerita Inc.

Jivika Healthcare

Vitalis Health and Home Care Pty Ltd

Ubiqare Health Pvt. Ltd.

View Health Pty Ltd group

Sciensus Pharma Services Limited

TCP Homecare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/403dr0

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