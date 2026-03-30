$28+ Billion Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Outlook Report, 2030

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report offers valuable insights into global market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, and emerging trends, delivering an in-depth perspective critical for thriving in the cancer supportive care products industry.

The global cancer supportive care products market is steadily evolving, with an anticipated growth from $22.47 billion in 2025 to $23.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Historical growth is driven by increasing global cancer prevalence, rising chemotherapy and radiation therapy applications, and a higher incidence of treatment-related side effects. The expansion of hospital-based oncology services and improved access to essential supportive drugs also contribute to this upsurge.

Forecasts indicate a continuous upward trajectory, with market size expected to reach $28.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Several factors fuel this growth, including an aging population with elevated cancer risk, patient-centric oncology care emphasis, heightened awareness of supportive care benefits, and expanding global cancer treatment volumes. Demand for comprehensive symptom management therapies and a quality-of-life-oriented approach foster this trend.

The rising cancer incidence remains a crucial market driver. As populations age, cancer risk escalates due to cellular alterations and extended exposure to risk factors, including lifestyle choices such as smoking, poor diet, inactivity, and excessive alcohol use. Cancer supportive care products address these issues by managing symptoms, enhancing life quality, and supporting patients during treatment.

Companies like Jaguar Health are concentrating on innovations such as Gelclair, a mechanical-action oral mucosal protective gel, to reduce therapy-induced oral mucositis. This product forms a physical barrier over oral mucosa, alleviating pain without numbing effects, thus supporting eating and drinking during treatment. In October 2024, Jaguar Health launched Gelclair in the U.S., promising rapid and sustained pain relief.

Additionally, October 2023 saw Eli Lilly and Company acquiring POINT Biopharma Global Inc. This strategic move aims to bolster Eli Lilly's capabilities in targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer therapy, showcasing the industry's dynamic evolution.

Key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., and several others, pioneering diverse segments of cancer supportive care. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

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Market Segments Include:

Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective, Anti-Emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor.

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Infective, Anti-Emetics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Opioid Analgesics, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor. Indications: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukemia, Ovary Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Other Indications.

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Leukemia, Ovary Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Other Indications. Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Compounding Pharmacies.

Highlighted Companies: Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and others.

Geographies and Regions Covered: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cancer Supportive Care Products market report include:

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Baxter International Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Exelixis Inc.

Fagron Group B.V.

Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.

APR Applied Pharma Science Research S.A.

Acacia Pharma Ltd.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Kyowa Kirin International PLC

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk1l6v

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